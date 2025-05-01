How to get free Obey I-Wagon in GTA 5 Online update (May 1-7, 2025)

The newly released GTA 5 Online update has brought another free vehicle for players to claim – the Obey I-Wagon. To obtain it, gamers must participate in the LS Car Meet Series and finish the events in the top five positions for two days in a row. What’s special about the vehicle is its Candybox Racing livery, making it better than the standard variant. The model is also considered to be very quick.
However, it’s not a new car, and players may wonder if it’s even worth putting in the effort for. Let’s quickly learn a few important details about the Obey I-Wagon currently featured in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
Obey I-Wagon in the new GTA 5 Online update: Performance review (May 1-7, 2025)
Since its release in 2022 with The Contract DLC update, the GTA 5 Online Obey I-Wagon has been quite popular among some gamers, and there’s a good reason behind it. It performs exceptionally on the road. Being an electric car, it runs on a battery. However, despite this, it possesses excellent acceleration.
The I-Wagon can go from 0 to 60 miles under 2.5 seconds, making it the quickest SUV in the entire game. Many use it for completing day-to-day activities in Los Santos. The quick acceleration allows them to traverse through traffic much faster than other SUVs.
Moreover, the I-Wagon can go up to a top speed of 94.00 mph (151.28 km/h). While it lacks in terms of top speed, its acceleration makes up for it.
Overall, it is one of the best SUVs featured in the latest GTA 5 Online update. Players can use it to complete Payphone Hits this week and earn related bonuses.
GTA 5 Online update’s Obey I-Wagon: Design inspiration (May 1-7, 2025)
While the SUV looks like an in-game version of the 2018 Audi Q8 e-tron SUV, some resemblance can also be found in the following:
- Sportback version of the Q8 e-tron SUV – Overall styling cues like the rear and front bumpers
- Second generation Audi Q5 – Overall styling cues
- Second-generation Audi A1 – Front fascia
- Volvo XC40 and Dacia Sandero Stepway – Headlights
There’s also a special livery available for it named the Tenshun Camouflage. Applying it draws more resemblance to the test units of the Audi e-tron SUV.
Final verdict
As the Obey I-Wagon normally costs around $1,720,000, players shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get it for free in the latest GTA 5 Online update.
