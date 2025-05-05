Is Ocelot R88 worth getting in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA Online’s Ocelot R88 has returned to the limelight with the latest weekly update. It’s been a long time since Rockstar focused on Open Wheel Races, and this time, they made it the best way to earn quick money in Los Santos. The Ocelot R88 is one of the Open Wheel Vehicles available in the game that gamers can use to participate in such events. However, one may wonder if it’s worth getting in 2025.

Simply put, yes, the Ocelot R88 is worth buying, but not for Open Wheel Races. This article further shares some important details about the vehicle, including its performance.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the R88.

Ocelot R88 in GTA Online: Design inspiration

Rockstar Games added the Ocelot R88 in GTA Online with the 2020 DLC update, The Diamond Casino Heist. As players can notice, it looks like a Formula 1 car. However, it seems the developers took the vehicle's design inspiration from the real-life Lotus 97T of the 1980s. Meanwhile, its nose design resembles that of the Lotus 88.

Overall, the R88 has a narrow, low-profile design that many racing enthusiasts can appreciate. Here are some important visual characteristics of the vehicle:

The short and rounded nose

Small wings on both sides of the nose

Visible control arms for the front wheels

Narrow ducts for front bakes

Large intakes in the middle

Large vents

Exposed intercoolers

Open driver compartment

Two round wing mirrors

A small roll bar

A singular circular tail light

A diffuser with four blades

Two exhaust pipes

Two support frames for the rear wing

Two short riveted fins at the rear

Carbon-plated underside

Moreover, the R88 comes with its own custom wheels suitable for race tracks, also found in other GTA Online Open Wheel Vehicles.

Ocelot R88 in GTA Online: Performance review

The Ocelot R88 is powered by a V10 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The in-game files suggest a top speed of 100.97 mph (162.50 km/h). However, the vehicle is capable of going up to a maximum speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h).

As one can expect from a Formula 1-type car, the R88 also possesses excellent acceleration. It can complete one lap in just 0:56.540, making it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in GTA Online.

Final verdict

While the R88 is pretty fast, it’s not the fastest in its class. Furthermore, it’s priced at over $3 million, putting it in the most expensive category of vehicles in the game. To win Open Wheel Races, one can get a Benefactor BR8 instead for just a little bit more money.

Overall, the R88 is still a great and fast vehicle, but it's not recommended for winning Formula 1-type race events in the game.

