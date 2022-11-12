List of all open-wheel cars and races in GTA Online

When it comes to using open-wheel cars in certain races within GTA Online, there aren't many options. In fact, only four vehicles fit the bill, and there are barely over a dozen official races where one can use them.

The last update to feature them was the Los Santos Summer Special on August 11, 2020. If players have enjoyed the game for several years, they might already know the complete list of eligible cars for this vehicle class. However, new players might find the following information helpful.

All open-wheel cars in GTA Online and their stats

More Open Wheel cars racing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a complete list of every open-wheel car in GTA Online:

Benefactor BR8

Declasse DR1

Ocelot R88

Progen PR4

The following section will detail some important stats about these cars, ranging from their cost to their top speed. The data was compiled by GTA YouTuber Broughy1322.

The Benefactor BR8 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what you need to know about the Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online:

Price: $3,400,000

$3,400,000 Top Speed: 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h)

122.75 mph (197.55 km/h) Lap Time: 0:54.788

The Benefactor BR8 is arguably the best open-wheel car in GTA Online. It has the best overall lap time as well as the second-fastest top speed, making it amazing in most applicable races. The main downside to this vehicle is that it's the second-most expensive option.

The Declasse DR1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those curious about the Declasse DR1, here are some of its important stats:

Price: $2,997,000

$2,997,000 Top Speed: 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h)

124.00 mph (199.56 km/h) Lap Time: 0:56.790

The Declasse DR1 is the fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online, as well as the cheapest option. Its lap time isn't much worse than its competitors, although it is worth noting that it's just barely better than the RR8 in this regard.

The Progen PR4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is what GTA Online players should know about the Progen PR4:

Price: $3,515,000

$3,515,000 Top Speed: 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h)

120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) Lap Time: 0:56.424

This open-wheel car has the lowest top speed in its vehicle class but the second-best lap time. The main drawback of the Progen PR4 is that it's the most expensive car on this list.

The Ocelot R88 (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, here is the data for the Ocelot R88:

Price: $3,115,000

$3,115,000 Top Speed: 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)

122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) Lap Time: 0:56.791

The Ocelot PR8 is a decent option that ultimately falls short because it has the slowest lap time. It is also placed third in terms of top speed, with its main saving grace being its relative cheapness compared to the other options.

List of all official open-wheel races in GTA Online and how to find them

Everything on this page is all you have as far as official races go (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every official race made by Rockstar Games for this vehicle class is prefixed by the phrase "Open Wheel." Thus, it's exceptionally easy to find them in GTA Online.

Listed below are all 16 official races in this category:

Open Wheel - Brace for Impact

Open Wheel - Height of Society

Open Wheel - In Due Course

Open Wheel - Lap it Up

Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed

Open Wheel - New Wave

Open Wheel - Urban Renewal

Open Wheel - Abridged

Open Wheel - Dam

Open Wheel - Headwind

Open Wheel - It's a Sign

Open Wheel - Keeping Track

Open Wheel - Life's a Beach

Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory

Open Wheel - Road to Ruin

Open Wheel - Top of the Town

Players can do the following to find all the relevant races:

Pause the game (preferably in a safe location where other players won't shoot at you). Go to 'Online.' Select 'Jobs.' Select 'Play Job.' Select 'Rockstar Created.' Select 'Races.' Scroll down to see something similar to the photo given above. Select any of the races in this section.

The ratings of these races are surprisingly low, with one reason being that the pay is quite low for this type of activity.

Whether one likes the actual track design is a more subjective topic. Some players will like them, while others will find them to be poorly designed.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to add more Open Wheel cars to GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes