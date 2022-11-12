List of all open-wheel cars and races in GTA Online

When it comes to using open-wheel cars in certain races within GTA Online, there aren't many options. In fact, only four vehicles fit the bill, and there are barely over a dozen official races where one can use them.
The last update to feature them was the Los Santos Summer Special on August 11, 2020. If players have enjoyed the game for several years, they might already know the complete list of eligible cars for this vehicle class. However, new players might find the following information helpful.
All open-wheel cars in GTA Online and their stats
Here is a complete list of every open-wheel car in GTA Online:
- Benefactor BR8
- Declasse DR1
- Ocelot R88
- Progen PR4
The following section will detail some important stats about these cars, ranging from their cost to their top speed. The data was compiled by GTA YouTuber Broughy1322.
Here is what you need to know about the Benefactor BR8 in GTA Online:
- Price: $3,400,000
- Top Speed: 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h)
- Lap Time: 0:54.788
The Benefactor BR8 is arguably the best open-wheel car in GTA Online. It has the best overall lap time as well as the second-fastest top speed, making it amazing in most applicable races. The main downside to this vehicle is that it's the second-most expensive option.
For those curious about the Declasse DR1, here are some of its important stats:
- Price: $2,997,000
- Top Speed: 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h)
- Lap Time: 0:56.790
The Declasse DR1 is the fastest open-wheel car in GTA Online, as well as the cheapest option. Its lap time isn't much worse than its competitors, although it is worth noting that it's just barely better than the RR8 in this regard.
Here is what GTA Online players should know about the Progen PR4:
- Price: $3,515,000
- Top Speed: 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h)
- Lap Time: 0:56.424
This open-wheel car has the lowest top speed in its vehicle class but the second-best lap time. The main drawback of the Progen PR4 is that it's the most expensive car on this list.
Finally, here is the data for the Ocelot R88:
- Price: $3,115,000
- Top Speed: 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h)
- Lap Time: 0:56.791
The Ocelot PR8 is a decent option that ultimately falls short because it has the slowest lap time. It is also placed third in terms of top speed, with its main saving grace being its relative cheapness compared to the other options.
List of all official open-wheel races in GTA Online and how to find them
Every official race made by Rockstar Games for this vehicle class is prefixed by the phrase "Open Wheel." Thus, it's exceptionally easy to find them in GTA Online.
Listed below are all 16 official races in this category:
- Open Wheel - Brace for Impact
- Open Wheel - Height of Society
- Open Wheel - In Due Course
- Open Wheel - Lap it Up
- Open Wheel - More Haste More Speed
- Open Wheel - New Wave
- Open Wheel - Urban Renewal
- Open Wheel - Abridged
- Open Wheel - Dam
- Open Wheel - Headwind
- Open Wheel - It's a Sign
- Open Wheel - Keeping Track
- Open Wheel - Life's a Beach
- Open Wheel - Morningwood Glory
- Open Wheel - Road to Ruin
- Open Wheel - Top of the Town
Players can do the following to find all the relevant races:
- Pause the game (preferably in a safe location where other players won't shoot at you).
- Go to 'Online.'
- Select 'Jobs.'
- Select 'Play Job.'
- Select 'Rockstar Created.'
- Select 'Races.'
- Scroll down to see something similar to the photo given above.
- Select any of the races in this section.
The ratings of these races are surprisingly low, with one reason being that the pay is quite low for this type of activity.
Whether one likes the actual track design is a more subjective topic. Some players will like them, while others will find them to be poorly designed.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki
Poll : Do you want Rockstar Games to add more Open Wheel cars to GTA Online?
Yes
No
0 votes