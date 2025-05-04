5 best vehicles in GTA Online this week (May 4 to May 8, 2025)

There’s a new event in Los Santos, which allows players to collect some of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week and at discounted prices. Gamers can save a lot of their hard-earned money by buying new rides during these weekly sales, and the ongoing one is no different. Till 2 am PT, May 8, 2025, one can get up to a 40% discount on some of the best rides in the game.

However, not everything is worth buying. That’s why players should know about the best among the top vehicles featured in GTA Online this week. Read on to learn more.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the current weekly update.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include BR8, Streiter, and three others (May 4 to May 8, 2025)

1) BR8

The new GTA Online weekly update is all about earning money by participating in the Open Wheel Races. Naturally, players would need something to increase their chances of winning them, like the Benefactor BR8. It is a one-seater open-wheel car resembling various Red Bull Racing Team F1 cars.

Powered by a V10 engine with a double-barrel carburetor, the BR8 can reach a top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:54.555. It is the best vehicle in GTA Online for participating in Open Wheel Races, and players can currently buy it at a 40% discount.

It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for the sale price of $2,040,000 in GTA Online this week.

2) Vivanite

The Karin Vivanite is the next car worth checking in GTA Online this week, and there’s a good reason behind it. It is a four-seater hybrid minivan seemingly based on the real-life fourth-generation Toyota Sienna (XL40).

In terms of performance, the Vivanite can reach a maximum speed of 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h) with HSW upgrades. Despite being a minivan, the HSW upgrades make it one of the best vehicles to collect in GTA Online this week.

Players can acquire it for a 40% discounted price of $963,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Benefactor Streiter

A picture of the Benefactor Streiter in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Not everyone likes to drive a minivan, and some prefer sports vehicles instead. While there are many options in this category, there’s one to check out in GTA Online this week – the Benefactor Streiter. It is an all-terrain station wagon seemingly inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4².

The Streiter runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It possesses a top speed of 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h) and takes about 1:11.872 to complete one lap. However, its biggest strength is its stability, which is pretty good for a vehicle of its size — it doesn’t flip easily even when going through rough terrain.

As it is a limited-time vehicle and won’t be purchasable next week, players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab it in GTA Online this week. It is available from Premium Deluxe Motorsport for a price of $500,000.

4) Vapid Retinue Mk II

In 2025, not all players love to complete missions or heists. While these are an integral part of the gameplay, some gamers just like to collect and modify cars. For those motorheads, there’s one special vehicle currently at a 40% discount in GTA Online this week: the Vapid Retinue Mk II. It is a two-door vintage couple that highly resembles the real-life European Ford Escort Mk II.

When it comes to performance, the Retinue Mk II is decent. It possesses a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). But players don’t buy it for speed. Instead, they get it because of the abundance of customization options available. It is one of the most customizable cars in GTA Online.

It is currently purchasable for the low price of $972,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Caracara 4x4

A picture of Vapid Retinue Mk II (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

Lastly, the Vapid Caracara 4x4, a four-seater pick-up truck, is available at a 40% discount in GTA Online this week. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life 13th-generation Ford F-150 (2014–2018).

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Caracara 4x4 can reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:09.570. As its name suggests, its 4x4 design is its biggest strength, allowing players to navigate rough or uneven terrains with relative ease, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week.

Players can buy it for the sale price of $525,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

