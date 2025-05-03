GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Cars (May 3-8, 2025)

Rockstar Games adds new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Cars with every new weekly update, and the recent one is no exception. Till 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025, three new rides can now be stolen and sold to Yusuf in exchange for tons of money. This is one of the best ways to earn money in 2025, especially for Salvage Yard owners. One can easily earn around $1 million by selling all three vehicles this week.

Let’s learn a few important details about the newly arrived GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery cars for the week.

The latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery cars are manufactured by Fathom, Toundra, and Dinka (May 3-8, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update gives the following vehicles as the Salvage Yard cars of the week – FR36, Panthere, and Sugoi:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery car: Fathom FR36

The Fathom FR36 is finally back in the limelight as one of the latest Salvage Yard Robbery cars. It is a two-seater sports coupe that looks like a third-generation Infiniti G35 (V35) coupé. It has been available in the game since The Chop Shop DLC.

In terms of performance, the FR36 can complete a lap in about 1:04.214 and reach a top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h).

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery car: Toundra Panthere

The next Salvage Yard car is Toundra Panthere, a two-door sports coupe that highly resembles the 2017 Alpine A110. It debuted with the popular Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

When it comes to performance, the Panthere is pretty fast. Not only can it go over a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) but also completes one lap in 1:06.133.

3) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle: Dinka Sugoi

Lastly, there’s the Dinka Sugoi, a popular five-door hatchback seemingly inspired by the real-life Honda Civic Type R FK8. Rockstar added it in 2020 as part of The Doomsday Heist DLC update.

According to Broughy1322, the Sugoi possesses a top speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) and completes a lap in about 1:08.786.

The next set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery cars will be available after 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025.

