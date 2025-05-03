5 best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 3 to 8, 2025)

In 2025, there are many ways to earn money in GTA Online thanks to the dozens of DLC updates Rockstar released for it in the past 11 years. In a nutshell, a plethora of ways are available to become rich in Los Santos these days. On top of that, the weekly updates add additional bonuses on select in-game activities, making them the best money-making methods for a couple of days.
If gamers want to earn more money in less time, they must take advantage of the ongoing bonuses every week. That said, here are five of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online till 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025.
Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the ongoing in-game event.
Franklin Hits, and four other best ways to earn money in GTA Online (May 3 to 8, 2025)
1) Hits for Franklin
In 2021, Rockstar Games added a new series of missions directly tied to Franklin, one of the protagonists of the story mode. These are known as Payphone Hits, free-mode jobs that Franklin assigns to Agency owners after they complete three Security Contracts for him.
Till next week, Payphone Hits are one of the best ways to earn money, as they are currently offering 2x the amount of money per mission. In short, one can earn up to $90,000 per job as a leader and $70,000 as an associate. With only a 10-minute cooldown between each mission, players can complete these quickly and earn tons of cash.
Also Check: How to get free Emperor ETR1 in GTA Online this week (May 1 to 7, 2025)
2) Formula 1 Races
Some might not know, but there are Formula Races in the game known as GTA Online Open Wheel Races. Up to 16 players can race each other in these special events with up to 25 laps. Currently, these race events are giving 4x cash and RP, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online at the moment.
There are a total of 16 different tracks available for it too, giving plenty of variations to try. Keep in mind that one will have to drive one of the GTA Online Open Wheel Cars in these events. While it’s not a necessity to buy one, some lobby leaders allow only custom vehicles, making owning one an important thing to fully enjoy the races.
3) Towing cars
Earning money from towing cars in the Southern San Andreas and earning money in return is something many may want to try. This can be done via Tow Truck Services, a side business available for Salvage Yard owners. One can earn around $30,000-$40,000 every 45 minutes, which concludes one in-game day.
That said, the tow trucking is currently boosted and is offering double the amount of money. That means gamers can earn up to $80,000 every in-game day, making it one of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online for the next couple of days.
A Tow Truck upgrade for the Salvage Yard will be required to access Tow Truck missions. While Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles remain the primary source of income for Salvage Yard owners, the Tow Truck Services give a decent amount of side income in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
4) Salvage Yard missions
As mentioned earlier, another way to earn money for Salvage Yard owners is via the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. These are heist-like jobs that require players to steal specific vehicles. These special rides can then be sold to Yusuf in exchange for tons of money. One can easily make up to $1,000,000 every week with it.
The reason why these are some of the best ways to earn money in GTA Online this week is due to hefty discounts on the property. Those who don’t own the business can now buy a Salvage Yard at a staggering 40% discounted price. It’s recommended to check the latest Salvage Yard Robbery cars of the week before buying them.
5) Collectibles
Lastly, there are collectibles, an evergreen way of earning money in Los Santos. There are some regular collectibles that allow players to earn substantial amounts of money every 24 hours:
Not only do these collectibles give money, but they also help players to increase their ranks. To make it easier, it’s highly recommended to use a flying vehicle like an Oppressor Mk II or Deluxo.
Other GTA-related content to check out this week:
- New Podium Vehicle
- LS Car Meet Prize Car this week
- How to get free Obey I-Wagon in GTA 5 Online update (May 1-7, 2025)
- Plus benefits this month
- When was GTA 6 supposed to come out
- Grand Theft Auto 6 pushed back to May 2026 to spare developers from crunch: Report
- Is Salvage Yard worth it in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2025?
- 5 best off-road trucks in Grand Theft Auto Online (2025)
- How to do Payphone Hits GTA Online
- Benefactor BR8
- Declasse DR1
- Best Open Wheel Car
- How to get Dark Manor Suit in Grand Theft Auto Online this week (May 1 to 7)
- How to get free Obey I-Wagon in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update (May 1-7, 2025)