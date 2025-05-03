Every week, there is a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts available for players. This in-game sale allows one to try new things at a lower price, which they otherwise might not buy at full cost. It is also something many car collectors look forward to, as they can acquire new rides at a cheaper price tag. Till 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025, gamers can find up to a 50% discount on select items, making it the best time to spend money in the game.
This article shares all the cars, vehicles, and other things featured in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts.
GTA Online weekly discounts: Formula 1 cars, and other items currently on sale (May 3 - 8, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update gives up to a 50% discount on the following in-game items:
- Heavy Rifle (30% off) – Plus benefits this month
- Ocelot R88 (40% off)
- Karin Vivanite (40% off)
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 (40% off)
- Karin Calico GTF (40% off)
- Vapid Retinue Mk2 (40% off)
- Declasse DR1 (40% off)
- Benefactor BR8 (40% off)
- Progen PR4 (40% off)
- Salvage Yards (40% off)
- Salvage Yards’ Upgrades & Modifications (40% off)
- Military Rifle (50% off) – Gun Van
Rockstar will swap the aforementioned weekly discounts with new ones after 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025.
What to purchase in the latest GTA Online weekly discounts? (May 3 - 8, 2025)
The latest weekly event is all about Formula 1 races called Open Wheel Races. The first and foremost priority should be getting an Open Wheel Car. There are four such vehicles available in 2025, and interestingly, all four of them are currently available at a 40% discount:
- Benefactor PR8
- Declasse DR1
- Progen PR4
- Ocelot R88
However, buying one isn’t necessary to participate in Open Wheel Race events. Players should buy something that they can use every day and get the most out of their hard-earned money, like the Calico GTF. It is a two-seater sports liftback that looks like a 6th-generation Toyota Celica.
What makes it worth buying is its performance. The GTF can reach a top speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:02.963. The phenomenal speed, combined with its AWD drivetrain, makes it a force to be reckoned with.
Players can currently acquire it for as low as $897,750 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.