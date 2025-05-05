GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars and vehicles (May 5-8, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released a new weekly event in Los Santos, adding a new stock of GTA Online Simeon’s cars and vehicles at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Like always, this is a great opportunity for players to test drive these select rides and even buy them with exclusive livery. This week’s featured cars are manufactured by Invetero, Canis, Albany, Benefactor, and BF.
Let’s quickly learn about all Simeon’s showroom cars and vehicles available till 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025.
GTA Online Simeon’s cars: All vehicles available at Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom (May 5-8, 2025)
1) Invetero Coquette
The Invetero Coquette is a returning vehicle from GTA 4. Its current version is seemingly inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C7.
Unlike the new Invetero Coquette D5, the standard Coquette runs on a double camshaft Inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.416.
2) Canis Kalahari
The Canis Kalahari is a small two-seater hardtop utility vehicle classified as an off-roader in Grand Theft Auto Online. It looks like the classic Citroën Méhari from the late 1960s.
When it comes to performance, the Kalahari possesses a top speed of 90.75 mph (146.05 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:18.363.
3) Albany Roosevelt
The Albany Roosevelt is a classic 6-seater limousine featured in the new GTA Online weekly update. It is seemingly based on the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.
The Roosevelt can complete one lap in 1:14.925 and reach a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h).
4) Benefactor Streiter
The Streiter is another off-road vehicle currently featured as one of the newest GTA Online Simeon’s showroom cars. It looks like a Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4².
According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Streiter can complete one lap in 1:11.872 and reach a top speed of 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h).
5) BF Raptor
Lastly, there’s the BF Raptor, a two-seater roadster trike in Grand Theft Auto Online, seemingly based on the real-life Campagna T-Rex.
Powered by an Inline-6 engine, the Raptor can reach a top speed of 103.75 mph (166.97 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:11.271.
