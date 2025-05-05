GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars and vehicles (May 5-8, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released a new weekly event in Los Santos, adding a new stock of GTA Online Simeon’s cars and vehicles at the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. Like always, this is a great opportunity for players to test drive these select rides and even buy them with exclusive livery. This week’s featured cars are manufactured by Invetero, Canis, Albany, Benefactor, and BF.

Ad

Let’s quickly learn about all Simeon’s showroom cars and vehicles available till 2:00 am PT, May 8, 2025.

GTA Online Simeon’s cars: All vehicles available at Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom (May 5-8, 2025)

1) Invetero Coquette

A picture of Invetero Coquette (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

The Invetero Coquette is a returning vehicle from GTA 4. Its current version is seemingly inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Corvette C7.

Ad

Trending

Unlike the new Invetero Coquette D5, the standard Coquette runs on a double camshaft Inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.416.

2) Canis Kalahari

Ad

The Canis Kalahari is a small two-seater hardtop utility vehicle classified as an off-roader in Grand Theft Auto Online. It looks like the classic Citroën Méhari from the late 1960s.

When it comes to performance, the Kalahari possesses a top speed of 90.75 mph (146.05 km/h) and completes one lap in 1:18.363.

Also Check: 5 best vehicles this week (May 4 to May 8, 2025)

3) Albany Roosevelt

Ad

The Albany Roosevelt is a classic 6-seater limousine featured in the new GTA Online weekly update. It is seemingly based on the real-life 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan.

The Roosevelt can complete one lap in 1:14.925 and reach a top speed of 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h).

4) Benefactor Streiter

A picture of Streiter in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games, GTAWiki)

The Streiter is another off-road vehicle currently featured as one of the newest GTA Online Simeon’s showroom cars. It looks like a Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4².

Ad

According to YouTuber Broughy1322, the Streiter can complete one lap in 1:11.872 and reach a top speed of 110.50 mph (177.83 km/h).

Also Check: 5 best ways to earn money in Grand Theft Auto Online (May 3 to 8, 2025)

5) BF Raptor

Ad

Lastly, there’s the BF Raptor, a two-seater roadster trike in Grand Theft Auto Online, seemingly based on the real-life Campagna T-Rex.

Powered by an Inline-6 engine, the Raptor can reach a top speed of 103.75 mph (166.97 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:11.271.

Other Grand Theft Auto articles you may like to read this week:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More