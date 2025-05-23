"Ai slop": Fans react to LEGO GTA 6 trailer 2 AI remake

Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2025, rekindling the excitement in a fanbase that was disappointed after the title's release was recently delayed to 2026. When its first trailer dropped in December 2023, fans recreated it in various ways, and things aren't different for the new one. For example, YouTuber Max Justh has dropped a LEGO remake of the second trailer created using AI.

Everything seen in the original video, such as buildings, characters, vehicles, and foliage, has been replaced with LEGO-like assets in this recreation. However, the use of AI seems to have caused a bit of fan backlash. For instance, one of the comments, by @Lgyad5768, called it "Ai slop" and stated that it would have been better to use actual LEGO and stop-motion animation:

"Ai slop. This looks like absolute s***, it would have been so cool if you had done it with actual lego and stop motion."

Fans react to GTA 6 trailer 2 LEGO AI remake 1/4 (Image via YouTube)

Another viewer, @j1sas181, described AI content as lazy:

"Ai = lazy"

Fans react to GTA 6 trailer 2 LEGO AI remake 2/4 (Image via YouTube)

One viewer, @Serena_724, urged the YouTuber to use 3D modeling software instead of AI generation:

"Instead of a generator touch a 3d modeling program"

Fans react to GTA 6 trailer 2 LEGO AI remake 3/4 (Image via YouTube)

Here are some more comments from viewers expressing disappointment over the AI-generated remake.

Fans react to GTA 6 trailer 2 LEGO AI remake 4/4 (Images via YouTube)

AI image and video generation technology has progressed rapidly of late, and this recreation is a fine example of that. Nevertheless, going by these comments, it appears that people still prefer "hand-crafted" content over that made with the help of AI.

Grand Theft Auto fans are unhappy with GTA 6 trailer 2 LEGO AI remake on YouTube

The GTA 6 trailer 2 AI remake by Max Justh recreates events from the original video's first 30 seconds in a LEGO-inspired format via AI. The description stated that it was intended for those curious about the capabilities of AI:

"I know not everyone is a fan of AI, but this project is intended for those curious about what AI can do and interested in exploring alternative ways to experience iconic content."

Unfortunately, viewers don't seem impressed. On the contrary, Redditor u/Tivanix1's GTA 6 trailer LEGO recreation has received 21 thousand upvotes as of this writing, as well as a lot of praise in the comments.

They created it using the Blender software, and the entire process took them three months.

