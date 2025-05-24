Is Carcer City in GTA 6 map? Possibilities explored

The GTA 6 map is expected to feature multiple major cities, and names like Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and Ambrosia have even been confirmed by Rockstar Games. That said, some believe that there might be a couple more, and Carcer City is one of the suspected locations. Long-term Rockstar fans may recognize it as the setting for an infamous title from the developer, but it has been referenced in a few Grand Theft Auto games too.
This might be a reason why there is speculation about its appearance in the upcoming title. With that said, let's explore the possibilities of Carcer City being in the GTA 6 map.
Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
What are the possibilities of Carcer City being a part of the GTA 6 map?
Carcer City was the setting of Rockstar Games' 2003 release - Manhunt. Interestingly, it has been referenced a couple of times in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe titles. For those wondering, this is the universe in which GTA 4 and 5 are set, and likely GTA 6 will be too.
The police database in Grand Theft Auto 4, that can be accessed upon entering a cop car, lists some criminals hailing from Carcer City. During The Paleto Score mission in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode, Michael De Santa recalls his first score taking place on the outskirts of Carcer City. Furthermore, the setting of Camhedz, an Arcade game in GTA Online (Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer), resembles Carcer City a bit.
These references confirm the existence of the location in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe, and that may be why some are wondering about its inclusion in the GTA 6 map. Unfortunately, out of all the official promotional materials released so far, which includes the two trailers, GTA 6 screenshots, and website details, nothing hints even slightly at Carcer City.
It is also worth noting that Carcer City in Manhunt looked to be based on places like Detroit and Chicago. And since the GTA 6 map is set in Leonida (a fictional state likely based on Florida), the chances of Carcer City being a part of it seem to be pretty low at the moment.
Nevertheless, unless we get to know everything about the GTA 6 map, the possibilities cannot be ruled out completely, no matter how bleak they appear right now.
