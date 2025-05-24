7 GTA 6 Online rumors and speculations that could come true

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce GTA 6 Online. Considering the success Grand Theft Auto 5 Online has seen over the years, fans anticipate the upcoming title's potential multiplayer mode. In fact, a lot of rumors and speculations are floating around about what it may have in store.

Ad

All of them are officially unconfirmed at the moment, since Rockstar has only started showing off the story mode itself, but some seem interesting. So in this article, we will take a look at seven GTA 6 Online rumors and speculations that could come true.

Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers should take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Inclusion of crossplay and other GTA 6 Online rumors and speculations that could come true

1) Players starting from scratch

Ad

Trending

Ad

GTA Online has been around for almost 12 years, and naturally, there are many players with heaps of cash and assets in it. However, it is widely speculated that GTA 6 Online could require everyone to have a fresh start rather than carrying over any progress.

Given that the GTA 6 map is set in an entirely different location, and would likely have different assets for players to acquire, having to start from scratch in it could easily come true.

Ad

2) Map expansions

Here's one of the Gloriana license plates from the GTA 6 screenshots (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gloriana license plates appear in quite a few GTA 6 screenshots. Rockstar Games hasn't explained what it is, but this is a bit odd considering the title is set in a state named Leonida.

Ad

Some speculate that this could be a neighboring state, and that the map might be expanded over time, perhaps via GTA 6 Online DLCs, to eventually include Gloriana.

3) GTA 6 Online could be sold separately

Tez 2 on GTA 6's multiplayer likely bein sold separately (Image via GTAForums)

Both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last two major releases, feature multiplayer modes. They have been free to access for anyone that buys the base game, but have also been made available as separate titles in recent times.

Ad

Interestingly, Tez2, a reputed Rockstar insider, suggests GTA 6 Online could be sold separately at launch itself.

4) Inclusion of crossplay

Many Grand Theft Autos hope to see crossplay in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The crossplay feature allows a title's players on different platforms to play in the same online sessions. GTA Online doesn't have it, but many speculate its addition in the potential sequel.

Ad

Although that remains to be seen, given the popularity of crossplay in modern multiplayer titles, it might be included in GTA 6 Online, at least between consoles.

Check out: 5 possible reasons behind GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026

5) Official RP servers

Rockstar Games announcing the acquisition of Cfx.re (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

In August 2023, Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM. This is a mod client for GTA 5 that hosts a plethora of RP servers for players to join.

Ad

Roleplaying, albeit unofficial, has emerged as an incredibly popular aspect related to the title, and now that Rockstar owns Cfx.re, it is speculated that GTA 6 might feature official RP servers.

Also check: What’s new in GTA 5 FiveM? Latest update patch notes explained

6) Project ROME

Expand Tweet

Ad

Project ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine) is rumored to be a platform for User-Generated Content (UGC) in GTA 6. There is nothing officially out there that hints at it, but since UGC has become a common element in live-service titles, it could turn out to be true.

7) Custom experiences

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rockstar Games has reportedly been in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite content creators about providing "custom experiences" in GTA 6.

What exactly this could be remains to be seen, but it may be similar to UGC. As mentioned, this element has become quite common in multiplayers of late, so this GTA 6 Online rumor might also come true.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More