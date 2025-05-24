5 possible reasons behind GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026

The official GTA 6 release date was originally supposed to arrive sometime during Fall 2025. However, Rockstar Games delayed it to next year, May 26, 2026, to be exact. It goes without saying that Grand Theft Auto fans are quite disappointed as they had already been waiting a long time for the title. Interestingly, some were expecting it to be pushed back given Rockstar's recent history with major releases.

That said, one may wonder why the developer precisely chose this date. While a definitive answer to that question isn't available, there seem to some reasons to possibly explain the choice.

Note - Aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

5 possible explanations for the GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026

1) Rockstar seems to prefer spring releases of late

GTA 5 was originally supposed to release in Spring 2013 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some Rockstar Games titles have been released during Fall. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, their last two big releases, are no different. It should be noted that the former was initially targeting a Spring 2013 launch.

The latter was targeting Spring 2018 after the first delay. Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto 4 came out in Spring of their respective release years, too. Therefore, it's not really surprising that Rockstar chose to delay the GTA 6 release date to around spring 2026.

2) It's one of the most ambitious Rockstar titles ever

Going by the trailers and screenshots alone, Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to be an incredibly ambitious project. In fact, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently said that its ambition and complexity is greater than any other game the studio has put out.

Therefore, a delay of GTA 6 release date of around six months from the original window of Fall 2025 looks pretty logical and should allow Rockstar to deliver it in the best state possible.

3) Possibly a tribute to Ray Liotta

Renowned actor Ray Liotta voiced Tommy Vercetti, the iconic protagonist of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Rockstar Games released the title in 2002, and it has established itself as a beloved classic.

Sadly, Ray Liotta passed away on May 26, 2022. So, the studio might be looking to pay tribute to him with the new GTA 6 release date, as its map will include Vice City.

4) Possible Bonnie and Clyde easter egg

The GTA 6 protagonists, Jason and Lucia, will be a criminal duo, and hence, some fans believe that they might be based on the infamous real-life criminal duo of Bonnie and Clyde. Notably, the car in the first official artwork for the title was also speculated to resemble that of Bonnie and Clyde.

It is quite interesting to note that Bonnie and Clyde's funerals reportedly took place on May 26, 1934. Therefore, the GTA 6 release date of May 26, 2026, could be an easter egg related to that.

5) Relatively free release window

A glimpse of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now that the GTA 6 release date is May 2026, Rockstar Games looks to have a relatively free launch window. The original launch window, on the other hand, had several notable releases close by, such as Ghost of Yotei, Borderlands 4, and Mafia: The Old Country.

It is unlikely that Grand Theft Auto 6, arguably the most anticipated video game ever, would have been affected too much, but it still seems better to have a much more vacant release window.

