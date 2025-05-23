What’s new in GTA 5 FiveM? Latest update patch notes explained

FiveM is a mod client for GTA 5 that can be used for joining various unofficial Roleplaying (RP) servers on PC. In fact, some of the best RP servers for this Rockstar Games title are hosted on FiveM. It was developed by a team known as Cfx.re, which, interestingly, was acquired by Rockstar back in August 2023. Cfx.re just released a new set of FiveM patch notes.
As one would expect, they reveal some of the latest changes implemented in the mod client. For those interested, this article provides a closer look at the latest Grand Theft Auto 5 FiveM update patch notes.
GTA 5 FiveM latest update patch notes: All you need to know
The latest FiveM patch notes, or Release Notes (as referred to as by Cfx.re), list the changes implemented in the client in April 2025. One of the key points is that FiveM now supports the Microsoft Store version of GTA 5 Legacy. Those playing the title via Game Pass also get access to this version.
Grand Theft Auto 5 (both Legacy and Enhanced) was recently added to the Game Pass catalog. Those playing the Legacy version through it should get FiveM to work for them just like it does with the Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher versions.
Check out: How to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced via PC Game Pass
The latest patch notes also provided links for several highlighted commits that perform a host of server-related functions.
The merging of a total of 29 community contributions was confirmed in the latest GTA 5 FiveM update patch notes as well. These were taken from FiveM's public repositories. Links to them have been provided in these notes.
An error message popping up when closing FxServer's Node22 has been highlighted as a known issue. So, it can be expected to be fixed in the future.
Readers should note that these changes are related to FiveM for Grand Theft Auto 5's Legacy edition on PC. This was the original port for this platform that Rockstar Games released in 2015.
The FiveM mod client does not support GTA 5 Enhanced Edition at the moment. This is a brand new version of the title with updated graphics and some exclusive features that was released for PCs in March 2025.
Also check: Free GTA 5 PC upgrade is coming to FiveM, announces Cfx.re
It is worth noting that Cfx.re has confirmed support for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced being in the works, but that hasn't been rolled out, as of this writing.
