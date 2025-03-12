New tool to port assets from GTA 5 Legacy to Enhanced Edition in works, says FiveM

FiveM is a mod client for GTA 5 Legacy PC that hosts countless RolePlaying (RP) servers. Players can join these servers to experience a unique style of gameplay in an unofficial multiplayer environment. FiveM's creator, Cfx.re, has just announced that a new conversion tool, which will help in porting assets to the title's recently released Enhanced version, is in the works.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is a fresh iteration of the title on PC. It is separate from the Legacy version, the original PC port from 2015, and boasts some technical improvements, along with a few new features. Shortly after its announcement, Cfx.re had confirmed that FiveM servers would soon start supporting GTA 5 Enhanced, and this new tool seems to be a step in that direction.

FiveM creator Cfx.re briefs on the upcoming GTA 5 Legacy to Enhanced conversion tool

According to a short blog post by Cfx.re, the upcoming conversion tool will support the following:

Multiple drawables dictionaries (*.ydd)

Generic models, geometry, optional embedded textures, lights (*.ydr)

Complex fragmented skeletons/models used for pedestrians, vehicles, and destructible objects (*.yft)

Texture Dictionaries (*ytd.)

This upcoming conversion tool will help in making custom assets used in Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy FiveM compatible with Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced, which would otherwise be natively incompatible.

The blog post in question also highlighted that .ycd and .ybn file types would not require any conversion.

As of this writing (March 12, 2025), Cfx.re has not finalized a release date for the conversion tool, but is in the process of completing a few final tasks required to ensure its launch. More details surrounding this are expected to be provided on the day this tool releases, whatever it may turn out to be.

Grand Theft Auto 5 RP servers have been an incredibly popular, albeit unofficial, aspect of the title on PC. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games acquired Cfx.re back in August 2023.

