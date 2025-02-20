Free GTA 5 PC upgrade is coming to FiveM, announces Cfx.re 

Rockstar Games has just announced a free GTA 5 PC upgrade for March 4, 2025. This upgrade will add features exclusively available in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions to the PC. Needless to say, fans are quite excited about its arrival. Additionally, as confirmed by Cfx, the upgrade is not limited to the base game and its multiplayer but FiveM.re.

For those unaware, FiveM is a mod client, created by a group named Cfx.re, that hosts numerous (unofficial) GTA 5 RP servers. Notably, Rockstar acquired Cfx.re back in August 2023. The mod client's creator confirmed in a blog post today, February 20, 2025, that FiveM servers will support the upcoming free upgrade.

FiveM servers will support upcoming GTA 5 Next-Gen PC upgrade as per Cfx.re

Cfx.re has stated in the said blog post that while FiveM servers will support the free GTA 5 Online Next-Gen PC upgrade, owners should maintain their servers on the game's existing version until then.

Support for Grand Theft Auto 5's legacy version will continue, allowing those using hardware below the upgrade's suggested system requirements to continue playing FiveM.

A screenshot from Cfx.re's blog about the FiveM supporting the upcoming free Grand Theft Auto 5 upgrade (Image via Cfx.re)

Server upgrades will also not be mandatory even after the free upgrade releases, as per Cfx.re. That said, it is stated that there will be no option for cross-play between server versions, implying one will not be able to run the upgraded as well as original versions of the same server.

Something similar will also apply to GTA Online once the free upgrade releases in a couple of weeks from now. Those who choose to retain the game's original version will not be able to play in online sessions with those who have upgraded to the Next-Gen PC version.

This upgrade will introduce elements like HSW Performance upgrades, ambient animals, improved graphics, and a lot more on PC, which should render Grand Theft Auto 5 a fresher experience than before for players on this platform. As already mentioned, it will be absolutely free of cost, and will release on March 4, 2025.

