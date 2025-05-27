GTA 6 screenshots recreated in Cyberpunk 2077 show off Rockstar’s graphical prowess

A Reddit user compared the graphics of GTA 6 with Cyberpunk 2077 by recreating some screenshots of Rockstar Games' upcoming title. While we have yet to get the full gameplay of Grand Theft Auto 6, the screenshots seemingly look better than those of Cyberpunk 2077. The Redditor also praised Rockstar Games’ capabilities, as there are noticeable differences when comparing the images.

This article explores the graphical comparison between the titles.

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 graphics beat Cyberpunk 2077

Redditor NeonPrimeOrder1 (u/NPO1) shared the above post on the r/cyberpunkgame community, comparing seven screenshots from Grand Theft Auto 6 with CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. They stated:

“GTA 6’s skin textures and subsurface scattering are phenomenal, cyberpunk really have those plasticky looking skin texture, a major upgrade in my opinion…”

Rockstar Games surprised the gaming community with the upcoming title’s trailers and screenshots. The GTA 6 trailer 2 looked more realistic than the first one released in December 2023. This indicates that the studio is working hard to make the graphics as realistic as possible.

Furthermore, the Redditor’s comparison showed the visuals from Cyberpunk 2077 looking choppy at times compared to the upcoming GTA 6. However, they stated the following in justifying Cyberpunk 2077:

“we also have to keep in mind that Cyberpunk 2077 was designed to run on base PS4, and by the time GTA 6 releases, it would be 6 years old”

It is worth noting that CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently one of the best-looking video games on the market. However, Rockstar Games is seemingly preparing to set a new benchmark with Grand Theft Auto 6’s release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Veteran GTA fans will know that Rockstar’s final products tend to look more beautiful and refined than teasers and trailers. Hence, we can expect the same in May 2026 after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

