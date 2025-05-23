7 new trucks that GTA 6 should have

Grand Theft Auto fans expect Rockstar Games to add various new cars in GTA 6. Pick-up trucks are one of the most popular vehicle categories among motorheads, and the upcoming game is expected to have plenty of them. While there are many of these in the series, the developer should consider adding some newer ones.

This article lists seven new pick-up trucks that should be in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

7 new pick-up trucks Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Ford Ranchero

Ford's Ranchero is one of the most unique pick-up trucks with a low stance. Rockstar Games should add a Vapid car inspired by it in Grand Theft Auto 6. This stylish vehicle should come with cool-looking liveries and other body modifications.

2) Dodge Ram 3500

The Dodge Ram 3500 is a heavy-duty pickup truck that deserves to be a part of the upcoming game. It is a huge vehicle, and Rockstar Games should also keep the in-game model similar. Fans will surely love a new Bravado pick-up truck with off-road capabilities.

3) Dodge Ram pickup

The Dodge Ram pickup is a great choice for Grand Theft Auto 6. The NPCs of the State of Leonida should drive a Bravado model based on this real-life car. Rockstar Games should also offer extensive customizations to make the pick-up truck fans happy.

4) Ford F-100

Jason and Lucia should also get to drive some vintage cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ford F-Series 6th generation, aka the F-100, is a perfect car for the NPCs living in the suburbs and remote areas of the map. While the original car has a relatively low stance, Rockstar should allow players to raise the suspension to make it look funky.

5) Jeep Scrambler (CJ-8)

Jeep-inspired cars are very popular in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jeep vehicles are popular as Canis cars in the Grand Theft Auto series, and the current game has plenty of them. However, Rockstar Games should consider adding a new car based on the real-life Jeep Scrambler. The developer also has an opportunity to play with the name “CJ” and add a reference to Carl Johnson from San Andreas.

6) Ford Explorer Sport Trac

Grand Theft Auto 6 should have an explorer vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 map is expected to be filled with plenty of forests, swamps, and hilly areas. Therefore, Rockstar Games should add a new Vapid vehicle based on the Ford Explorer Sport Trac. The game should also have race missions specifically made for such types of pick-up trucks.

7) Toyota Hilux Champ

Rockstar should also add some compact trucks (Image via Rockstar Games)

Toyota Hilux Champ is a compact pick-up truck that should be in GTA 6’s Vice City. Rockstar Games can make it a sleeper car with simple looks but powerful performance output. It should also get special customization options from various car workshops in the game.

