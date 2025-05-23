5 reasons to play GTA Online this week (May 23 to 28)

The most recent GTA Online weekly update introduced many existing changes to the game that you should not miss at any cost. Rockstar Games surprized the player base with increased money bonuses, free items, returning game modes, and many other things. These benefits will be available till May 28, 2025, and can be enjoyed by all players who log into the multiplayer game during this period.
On that note, this article lists five reasons to play GTA Online this week (May 23 to 28).
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.
5 solid reasons why you should play GTA Online this week (May 23 to 28)
1) Taxi jobs offering 3x money
The GTA Online Taxi Work side missions offer triple money bonuses this week. These are free-mode jobs where you must pick up NPC passengers and drop them at their destinations. The increased money bonus applies to both the base fare and the tip.
You can easily earn around $100,000 by completing 10 Taxi Work missions.
2) Yacht missions offering 2x money
If you own a Galaxy Superyacht, it is the best time to use it to make some money. The GTA 5 Online A Superyacht Life missions are offering double money bonuses this week till May 28, 2025.
There are six missions offered by Brendan Darcy, the ship captain. They usually pay you around $20,000 each. However, as of now, you can earn around $40,000 from each mission. Rockstar Games is also offering a one-time reward of $100,000 for completing three Yacht missions in GTA Online this week.
3) Shipwrecks offering 2x money
The Shipwrecks collectible mission is also offering double money bonuses this week. Every day, you get to collect one chest that spawns at a random location near the ocean. Each one offers $25,000 and 2000 RP. However, until May 28, 2025, you can earn double the amount.
Keep in mind that GTA Online does not explicitly tell you the locations of the Shipwreck(s). You must find and spot them manually. Their spawn point also changes regularly. Nonetheless, you can use the Imani Tech vehicles to find them while also being safe from griefers.
4) To enjoy Tiny Racers Adversary Mode
The GTA Online Tiny Racers is a returning game mode that you can enjoy till May 28, 2025. It is an Adversary Mode where you must race with other players. However, the camera is set to the top-down perspective, which gives it a unique flavour.
The tracks spawn various upgrades and changes to the vehicle that you can equip mid-race. Rockstar Games is offering double money bonuses on the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode, making it more lucrative.
5) To collect free weapons
After the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Gun Van is offering the Heavy Sniper, Minigun, and the El Strickler Military Rifle for free. It is worth noting that while the first two are available for all players, you must be above level 90 and 120 (respectively) to acquire them.
On the other hand, the El Strickler Military Rifle is free for all GTA Plus members.
