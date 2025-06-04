Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 be revealed at June 2025’s State of Play today? Possibilities explored

PlayStation has scheduled its latest State of Play event for June 4, 2025, and some gamers are wondering if the GTA 6 trailer 3 could be showcased during it. Rockstar Games provided a fresh look at the Grand Theft Auto series' much-anticipated next entry only recently, but fans seemingly want more, especially now that they have to wait a bit longer for its arrival.

Ad

Whether or not that will happen cannot be answered definitively as of this writing, as neither PlayStation nor Rockstar has issued any statements on the topic.

Nevertheless, we can speculate about any possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 3 being shown at June 2025's State of Play based on past trends as well as other related recent events.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Is there any possibility of GTA 6 trailer 3 being revealed at June 2025's PlayStation State of Play?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

PlayStation will host its next State of Play on June 4, 2025 at 2 pm PT, and it will air on popular streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The event typically showcases trailers and provides updates on a plethora of upcoming titles, which appears to be the reason behind speculations of GTA 6 trailer 3 potentially being revealed during the show.

If that happens, it would certainly be very exciting. However, the possibilities seem extremely low, since Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2 just a month ago, and this was after more than a year of the first one being showcased. In fact, the studio has also provided screenshots, postcards, artwork, and character details on its website of late.

Ad

Ad

Check out: GTA 6 screenshots

Considering that, and Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to May 26, 2026, the chances of GTA 6 trailer 3 being shown at June 2025's State of Play seem quite bleak.

If the title had still been on track for its original Fall 2025 release window, the scenario might have been different, but as things stand right now, it would be good to keep one's expectations low.

Also check: 5 activities that GTA 6 story mode might allow players to do

Ad

It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games very rarely appears at such events, and looks to prefer releasing trailers on its own, which further dampens any possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 3 being revealed at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play.

Having said that, readers should remember that this is only speculative, and an exact answer cannot be provided until the event wraps up. As mentioned, the latest State of Play will premiere at 2 pm PT on June 4, 2025, so those wondering don't have to wait too long to find out.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More