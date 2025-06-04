Will GTA 6 Trailer 3 be revealed at June 2025’s State of Play today? Possibilities explored

PlayStation has scheduled its latest State of Play event for June 4, 2025, and some gamers are wondering if the GTA 6 trailer 3 could be showcased during it. Rockstar Games provided a fresh look at the Grand Theft Auto series' much-anticipated next entry only recently, but fans seemingly want more, especially now that they have to wait a bit longer for its arrival.
Whether or not that will happen cannot be answered definitively as of this writing, as neither PlayStation nor Rockstar has issued any statements on the topic.
Nevertheless, we can speculate about any possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 3 being shown at June 2025's State of Play based on past trends as well as other related recent events.
Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Is there any possibility of GTA 6 trailer 3 being revealed at June 2025's PlayStation State of Play?
PlayStation will host its next State of Play on June 4, 2025 at 2 pm PT, and it will air on popular streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The event typically showcases trailers and provides updates on a plethora of upcoming titles, which appears to be the reason behind speculations of GTA 6 trailer 3 potentially being revealed during the show.
If that happens, it would certainly be very exciting. However, the possibilities seem extremely low, since Rockstar Games dropped the GTA 6 trailer 2 just a month ago, and this was after more than a year of the first one being showcased. In fact, the studio has also provided screenshots, postcards, artwork, and character details on its website of late.
Check out: GTA 6 screenshots
Considering that, and Grand Theft Auto 6 being delayed to May 26, 2026, the chances of GTA 6 trailer 3 being shown at June 2025's State of Play seem quite bleak.
If the title had still been on track for its original Fall 2025 release window, the scenario might have been different, but as things stand right now, it would be good to keep one's expectations low.
Also check: 5 activities that GTA 6 story mode might allow players to do
It is also worth noting that Rockstar Games very rarely appears at such events, and looks to prefer releasing trailers on its own, which further dampens any possibilities of GTA 6 trailer 3 being revealed at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play.
Having said that, readers should remember that this is only speculative, and an exact answer cannot be provided until the event wraps up. As mentioned, the latest State of Play will premiere at 2 pm PT on June 4, 2025, so those wondering don't have to wait too long to find out.
