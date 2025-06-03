5 businesses that should return in GTA 6

Businesses have been a viable source of income in several Grand Theft Auto games, which is why fans expect them to return in GTA 6. The upcoming title is highly anticipated, and it would be great if Rockstar Games adds some new, interesting businesses to it. That being said, it would be nice to see a few return from the series' previous installments.
In this article, we look at five businesses that should be reintroduced in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Nightclubs and 4 other businesses that should return in GTA 6
1) Auto Shops
Auto Shops were introduced as a business in GTA Online back in 2021. They can be used to perform heist-like Robbery Contracts, and even for modifying vehicles as per the customers' will. Additionally, Auto Shop buyers get storage space for 10 personal vehicles within the property.
This is a useful and profitable business, and perhaps ranks among the best in GTA 6 if it returns with such aspects. Rockstar Games could also add some new elements to distinguish the business from the GTA Online version.
2) Counterfeit Cash Factory
The Counterfeit Cash Factory is not a top business in GTA Online in terms of profiting, but it has potential. This establishment is used for printing counterfeit cash, but players only sell what they manufacture, which is the same as all other MC Businesses.
However, what makes this business interesting is the ability to use fake cash in some way. If Rockstar could add any such element to the Counterfeit Cash Factory, then it should return in GTA 6, especially in its potential multiplayer.
3) Nightclubs
The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online. Players also get to buy and profit from the iconic Malibu Club in GTA Vice City. Now that Vice City is returning in the series' next entry, players should once again have the option to run its nightlife.
It is worth noting that both the trailers, especially the GTA 6 trailer 2, and the screenshots have shown nightclubs, which means they may play an important role in the game. Nevertheless, along with possibly being an accessible interior, they should be available for acquisition.
4) Boatyard
Players can purchase the Boatyard in GTA Vice City and make decent money from the business. However, it doesn't have much to offer in terms of gameplay in the 2002 classic, but it could be a fine venture in GTA 6's iteration of Vice City with some jobs attached, even if they simply resupply and sell missions featuring boats.
Interestingly, Brian Heder, a drug runner and associate of Jason Duval (one of the two GTA 6 protagonists), owns a boat yard. He uses it to move "product," so players might actually be able to make money from it. However, that remains to be seen.
5) Salvage Yard
The Salvage Yard, as the name suggests, is used for salvaging vehicles in GTA Online. Players can either tow-in cars from the streets or steal them in action-packed Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies.
It is highly profitable, and the missions are genuinely fun. Additionally, for a franchise that's named Grand Theft Auto, it only makes sense for such a business to be featured in what is arguably its biggest installment so far.
