“There could be hope for a 60fps mode in GTA 6”: Witcher 4 tech demo fuels expectations for Rockstar’s next title

Rockstar Games has showcased GTA 6 via two trailers as well as a bunch of screenshots so far, and the visual fidelity has greatly impressed the gaming community. However, many have raised questions about whether it would be able to hit high framerates on consoles. While there's no definitive answer just yet, the recent Witcher 4 tech demo appears to have made some fans optimistic.
The upcoming CD Projekt Red title's tech demo was running on a base PS5 at 60 FPS with Ray Tracing enabled. Reacting to it, a Grand Theft Auto fan account on X, @GTAVI_Countdown, expressed hope for possibly getting a 60 FPS mode in GTA 6.
"The Witcher 4’s new tech demo shows the game running at 60fps with ray tracing on the base PS5. There could be hope for a 60fps mode in GTA 6."
@its_menieb seemed confident about Rockstar being able to pull it off, claiming how the studio was able to make GTA 5 run on PS3 and Xbox 360, and Red Dead Redemption 2 on Last-Gen consoles.
Another X user, @JayDubcity16, also expressed hope for the same, stating that Rockstar Games would "work their magic".
Notably, one of the comments under the tweet above, by @KingstonThat, opined that GTA 6 might hit 60 fps on the PS5 Pro instead.
That being said, some doubt this could be the case. Here are a few of such comments:
GTA 6 is now targeting a May 26, 2026, release date, so details about its performance on PS5 (and even the Current-Gen Xbox consoles) can be expected to be provided closer to that period.
Check out — Grand Theft Auto 6 to run at 30 FPS on PS5: Speculation explored
Some fans seem hopeful about GTA 6 running on 60 FPS on PS5 after Witcher 4 tech demo, others remain skeptical
Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to be the biggest title released by Rockstar Games. The map, set in a fictional state named Leonida, looks incredibly detailed, with the visuals seeming highly realistic.
The Witcher 4 is another highly anticipated title, and its graphics are no less impressive, at least going by the recent tech demo. In fact, the footage running on 60 FPS on a standard PS5 with Ray Tracing — a taxing visual effects tech — has made the Grand Theft Auto fanbase question if Rockstar can replicate this in its next release.
Also check: Will GTA 6 have 100+ hours of content?
While some are hopeful, since Rockstar is one of the best in the industry, others feel it may be too much, as Grand Theft Auto games are usually teeming with details. The two GTA 6 trailers have revealed quite a lot, but we will have to wait for a comprehensive gameplay showcase to learn more about its performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Check out other related content:
- 3 critical mistakes that GTA 6 Online can't afford to make at launch
- Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 gets a PS2 makeover
- Ryan Gosling in Grand Theft Auto 6
- 3 plot twists we expect to see in Grand Theft Auto 6
- Why shouldn't Grand Theft Auto 6 have the refueling feature?
- 5 crazy rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 that are highly unlikely to be true