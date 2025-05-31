3 critical mistakes that GTA 6 Online can't afford to make at launch

Grand Theft Auto 6's potential multiplayer mode, whether it is called GTA 6 Online, GTA Online 2.0, or anything else, is something fans are eagerly looking forward to. After Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer's (GTA Online) success, it's quite exciting to think about how Rockstar Games would improve things in the sequel, even though it hasn't been officially announced.

Ad

Regardless, it is vital for the studio to get a few things right from the very beginning. In this article, we will look at three critical mistakes that GTA 6 Online can't afford to make at launch.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 3 critical mistakes that GTA 6 Online must avoid making at launch

1) A buggy launch

Ad

Trending

Ad

Those who were around in October 2013 know that GTA Online's launch was far from perfect. Connection issues and characters being reset were some of the problems players faced at the time. Its unannounced successor must undoubtedly avoid replicating this, as a buggy launch is the last thing fans want after years of waiting.

Now, it's not like that would drive them away from GTA 6 Online forever, or even a considerable amount of time, for that matter. After all, this is Grand Theft Auto 6, arguably the most anticipated video game ever. However, a messy release is bad nonetheless, and is likely not something Rockstar Games would want to deal with either.

Ad

Hence, Rockstar should be better prepared this time around, as the studio would be expecting a significant turnout right from day one itself due to all the hype and excitement. And now that GTA 6 has been delayed to May 26, 2026, they should have even more time to gear up.

2) Allow carrying over progress from GTA Online

Rockstar should have all players start from level 1 in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has been out for over a decade, so naturally, there must be players with years of progress. Requiring them to start over from scratch in GTA 6 Online may sound harsh to some, but it looks like the right thing to do.

Ad

Apart from returning customers, GTA 6 will likely see first-time players too. Allowing the veterans to carry over their multiplayer progress (cash) in that case would establish almost an insurmountable gap between them and beginners right from the beginning. This, in turn, could result in griefing, which has been a big problem with GTA Online for most of its existence.

Check out: 7 GTA 6 Online rumors and speculations that could come true

3) Having the same maximum player count as GTA Online

Ad

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should offer a greater maximum player capacity than its predecessor (Image via Rockstar Games)

The maximum number of players allowed in a GTA Online lobby is 30, and this is across all platforms, be it PC, last-gen, or even current-gen consoles. It may seem alright, but the open-world map of Los Santos and Blaine County can sometimes feel empty, detracting from Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer aspect.

Ad

The GTA 6 map, on the other hand, could be even bigger. The trailers and screenshots showcased so far suggest that Leonida could be a sprawling state. If the maximum player count stays the same, the feeling of emptiness may be even greater in the sequel.

Also check: How big is the Grand Theft Auto 6 map compared to GTA 5?

Needless to say, increasing it in GTA 6 Online could lead to more interactions between the community, as well as a map that feels more alive, not just with NPCs, but with real people engaging in various activities around Vice City, Port Gellhorn, and other parts of Leonida. This may be technologically taxing, but it would be a significant upgrade over GTA Online.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More