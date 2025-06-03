5 activities that GTA 6 story mode might allow players to do

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to see what activities will be in GTA 6's story mode. Besides the main campaign missions and optional quests, open-world activities contribute greatly to making the overall gameplay fun. Although Rockstar Games hasn't provided a list of confirmed activities in its upcoming title just yet, the trailers and screenshots may have teased a couple.

For those interested, this article will list five activities that the GTA 6 story mode might allow players to do.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Listening to music on foot and 4 other activities that GTA 6 story mode might allow players to do

1) Working out

Jason working out at the beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

In one of the shots from the GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games' upcoming lead character, Jason Duval, can be seen bench pressing at the beach. Working out is one of the many side activities in GTA San Andreas, and in fact, is quite a popular one at that.

Exactly why the developer hasn't added it back in any entries since is anyone's guess, but going by this shot, working out might finally return in the next one. It is also worth noting that Lucia Caminos, Grand Theft Auto 6's second lead character, seems to be inside a gym in one of the GTA 6 screenshots.

2) Console gaming

Jason owns a PlayStation 5-like console in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another interesting detail that fans may not have picked up on in the GTA 6 trailer 2 is in this shot of Jason's house. Right beside the TV is a console resembling a PlayStation 5. A controller, resembling PlayStation 4's DualShock 4, can be seen on the table too.

Therefore, players might be able to play video games inside Rockstar's highly anticipated next video game. This has been done before, for example, Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 lets players play Crash Bandicoot in some parts of its story mode. GTA Online lets players play custom arcade games inside Arcade business properties as well.

3) Listening to music on foot

Lucia with wireless earbuds (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto games have a great track record as far as the soundtrack is concerned. Rockstar has curated memorable playlists for most of its titles from this franchise so far, and is expected to do the same with its next release. However, players can only listen to songs in Grand Theft Auto games when in a vehicle, and inside certain properties in GTA Online.

This might be changing in Grand Theft Auto 6, as some screenshots show Lucia with wireless earbuds.

4) Cage fighting

Cage fighting might finally be making a comeback (Image via Rockstar Games)

Underground cage fighting is a fun and engaging side activity in GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony. Unfortunately, akin to working out, it has also been relegated to this one particular title only so far.

That said, GTA 6 trailer 2 very briefly shows Lucia in a cage fight, suggesting this activity might return to the series. Melee combat can often take the backseat in Grand Theft Auto games due to all the weapons, but things like these can help it shine.

5) Fishing

Jason out fishing with Cal Hampton somewhere in Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

Fishing can be a very relaxing activity, not only in real life, but in action-packed video games too. Rockstar Games' 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2, is a fine example of that.

The screenshot above shows Jason out fishing on a boat, accompanied by his friend, Cal Hampton. Therefore, it seems that the studio might also be adding this activity to GTA 6's story mode.

