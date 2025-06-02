Will GTA 6 NPCs call 911 to report crimes? Possibilities explored

The Grand Theft Auto community is expecting some new changes to the wanted level system in GTA 6. The September 2022 leaks showed some major changes the developer may include in the final game. However, one thing we can be certain of is that the NPCs in the upcoming title can call 911 to report your crime.
This function is also present in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, and is highly likely to be continued in the future as well. More details are provided below.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The leaked details cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.
GTA 6 NPCs will call the police after you commit a crime
If you commit a crime near NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 5, at least one of them reports you to the cops, resulting in a wanted level. Rockstar Games added dialogs and actions that you can see an NCP perform if you stand and observe them instead of fleeing.
This system has been present since the Red Dead Redemption series, where you can see the witness on the minimap. However, in the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar does not explicitly show you the witness. Still, the function is present and will likely return in GTA 6.
In the current game, cops arrive almost instantly after you commit a crime and somebody reports it. However, the Hank’s Wafflehouse scene in the GTA 6 leaks showed that the wanted level system would have a countdown timer on top. This indicates how much time is left before the cops arrive at the crime scene.
This is a welcome feature and will add more realism to the game. However, Rockstar Games should also consider marking the witnesses on the map, similar to the Red Dead Redemption series.
Moreover, the map should have cops patrolling in cars and on foot, unlike in Grand Theft Auto 5, where they appear in numbers only when you get a wanted level. Like GTA Vice City, GTA 6 should have patrolling cops as well.
