5 driving physics upgrades that GTA 6 should introduce

Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting a major driving overhaul in GTA 6. Players have not been satisfied with the driving mechanism of the last two titles. While Grand Theft Auto 4 makes driving too realistic, Grand Theft Auto 5’s driving is quite like arcade games. Rockstar Games should try to rebalance the driving feature in the upcoming game and also introduce some major changes.

This article lists five upgrades that the developer should introduce to the GTA 6 driving physics.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 upgrades that Rockstar Games should add to the GTA 6 driving mechanism

1) Cars should get stuck on soft surfaces

Cars in the upcoming game should have proper weight to them (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most real-life cars are meant to be driven on hard surfaces, and GTA 6 should also follow this principle. In Grand Theft Auto 5, you can drive any car on the road, dirt, mud, and even on shallow waters.

Rockstar Games should modify this feature to make vehicles (except for off-road ones) get stuck on non-paved or soft surfaces. This will add more immersion to the game.

2) Not every car should be able to traverse everywhere

The Grand Theft Auto series cars have this unique ability of going everywhere without any issues. You can easily drive a low-stance supercar on the beach or top of a hill, without any changes. This should not be the case in GTA 6.

The game should limit vehicles’ capabilities to certain areas. If a player tries to take a regular vehicle to uncommon places, they should face difficulties in driving, similar to real life.

3) Manual transmission

Rockstar Games should add an optional manual transmission feature in Grand Theft Auto 6. To date, all cars in the series change gears automatically, and there are good reasons for it. While most players will prefer an automatic transmission, the game should also offer a manual transmission option for vehicle enthusiasts.

Having a manual transmission on cars will surely make casual rides more enjoyable for motorheads. Competitive racers will also be able to show their in-game driving skills with it.

4) Nirous boost

At least some cars in GTA 6 should have nitrous boost in them. There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will add a variety of cars with unique customizations in the upcoming game. We have already seen some funky-looking car modifications in both trailers. Having a nitrous boost in a select few vehicles will be the icing on the cake.

As of now, Drag Races in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online offer a nitrous boost in some vehicles. Rockstar Games should bring it to the GTA 6 story mode as well.

5) Automatic driving

Automatic driving can be a new addition to the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Automatic driving is slowly becoming popular in real life, and Rockstar Games should incorporate that in GTA 6 as well. At least some of the vehicles in the game should have advanced features such as autopilot and ADAS.

This will surely make exploration more interesting as players will be able to move their camera angles to observe the surroundings instead of focusing on driving.

