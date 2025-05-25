GTA 6 story mode of 45-50 hours: Rumor explored

The GTA 6 story mode is rumored to be around 45-50 hours. While Rockstar Games has yet to disclose the official gameplay and missions, fans are speculating that it will be longer than the previous titles in the series. The developer has always made the gameplay of its new installments longer and filled with various activities.

However, the currently rumored GTA 6 story mode length of 45-50 hours is just a rumor. This article explains more on this matter.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans speculate the GTA 6 story mode to be around 45-50 hours

While it can be expected that the GTA 6 story would be longer than the previous titles, we cannot say the exact length of the gameplay at the moment. Rockstar is expected to surprise everyone with an intriguing new gameplay that will keep players busy for hours.

GTA 5’s gameplay is around 30 hours long, and it has 74 story missions. The GTA 6 story is surely expected to have more missions. However, the number of missions does not necessarily result in longer gameplay. E.g., GTA San Andreas has 100 story missions, but the gameplay is shorter than the current title.

The following are the number of story missions that previous mainstream Grand Theft Auto titles have:

GTA 5: 74

GTA 4: 88

GTA San Andreas: 100

GTA Vice City: 59

GTA 3: 67

While fans expect more missions in the GTA 6 story mode, Rockstar Games should also consider making the gameplay longer. Grand Theft Auto fans have waited over a decade to get the new installment, and it should be worth the time. Moreover, the GTA 6 price is rumored to cost around $100. So, fans should get a sizable gameplay experience.

However, readers should note that a typical Rockstar title includes more than just campaign missions. We can expect the following things to be a part of GTA 6's story mode:

Main story missions

Side missions

Strangers and Freaks missions

Random events

Collectibles

Stunts

Challenges

Hobbies and Passtimes

Miscellaneous activities

If we combine all these, we can surely expect the GTA 6 story mode to be considerably long. However, the 45-50 hours of gameplay time is a mere hoax at the moment.

