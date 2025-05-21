7 things GTA Vice City does better than GTA 5

GTA Vice City (2002) and GTA 5 (2013) are two of Rockstar Games' most popular titles. While the latter is the most ambitious game released so far, Vice City also came with some interesting surprises. There are various things the 2002 title does better than GTA 5.

This article lists seven notable things in GTA Vice City that are better than Rockstar's last Grand Theft Auto release in 2013.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

7 things in GTA Vice City that are better than GTA 5

1) Proper distribution of open world elements

Even though the map of GTA Vice City is smaller than GTA 5, it has a proper distribution of all the elements across the open world. Barring Los Santos, a major portion of the GTA 5 map feels blank and lifeless. However, you will always find something interesting in all corners of Vice City.

2) Having a top-tier cast

GTA Vice City arguably has one of the most high-profile casts in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. Actors Ray Liotta, Tom Sizemore, and Danny Trejo graced the roles of various popular in-game characters. GTA 5 also has a great cast, but it does not beat Rockstar’s choice for the 2002 title.

3) Patrolling cops

Patrolling cops keep GTA Vice City players away from crimes (Image via Rockstar Games)

VCPD officials frequently patrol the map of Vice City in cars and on foot. They not only add more realism to the open world but also keep players in check. However, roaming cops in GTA 5 are very rare to spot unless you are near a police station or have a wanted level.

4) Wanted level system

GTA Vice City’s six-star wanted level system is far better than the five-star one in GTA 5. The removal of the sixth level was one of the biggest disappointments in the 2013 title. Moreover, cops in Grand Theft Auto 5 are easy to evade compared to the older games.

5) Notorious villains

Vice City’s villains have a strong aura (Image via Rockstar Games)

The villain characters in GTA 5 are somewhat of a hit and miss. Once the story is over, you don’t remember much about them. However, GTA Vice City’s villains, such as Sonny Forelli, Lance Vance, and Ricardo Diaz, have a more lasting impression. They are also more vile than the villains in the 2013 title.

6) More cheat codes

Vice City has many cheats to alter the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Vice City gameplay has around 60 cheat codes you can use to have fun. However, Rockstar reduced the number of cheats in GTA 5 – it has only 34. This was a severe downgrade considering cheat codes are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto experience. Moreover, Vice City’s cheats are more fun than those in the 2013 title.

7) Platform availability

Vice City can be played on various platforms (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though GTA Vice City was released over two decades ago on older consoles, it is available on more platforms than the 2013 title. Here's a comparison:

Vice City: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, iOS, and Android

GTA 5: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

The support for handheld platforms gives Vice City a major advantage.

