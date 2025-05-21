7 things GTA Vice City does better than GTA 5

GTA Vice City (2002) and GTA 5 (2013) are two of Rockstar Games' most popular titles. While the latter is the most ambitious game released so far, Vice City also came with some interesting surprises. There are various things the 2002 title does better than GTA 5.
This article lists seven notable things in GTA Vice City that are better than Rockstar's last Grand Theft Auto release in 2013.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.
7 things in GTA Vice City that are better than GTA 5
1) Proper distribution of open world elements
Even though the map of GTA Vice City is smaller than GTA 5, it has a proper distribution of all the elements across the open world. Barring Los Santos, a major portion of the GTA 5 map feels blank and lifeless. However, you will always find something interesting in all corners of Vice City.
2) Having a top-tier cast
GTA Vice City arguably has one of the most high-profile casts in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. Actors Ray Liotta, Tom Sizemore, and Danny Trejo graced the roles of various popular in-game characters. GTA 5 also has a great cast, but it does not beat Rockstar’s choice for the 2002 title.
3) Patrolling cops
VCPD officials frequently patrol the map of Vice City in cars and on foot. They not only add more realism to the open world but also keep players in check. However, roaming cops in GTA 5 are very rare to spot unless you are near a police station or have a wanted level.
4) Wanted level system
GTA Vice City’s six-star wanted level system is far better than the five-star one in GTA 5. The removal of the sixth level was one of the biggest disappointments in the 2013 title. Moreover, cops in Grand Theft Auto 5 are easy to evade compared to the older games.
5) Notorious villains
The villain characters in GTA 5 are somewhat of a hit and miss. Once the story is over, you don’t remember much about them. However, GTA Vice City’s villains, such as Sonny Forelli, Lance Vance, and Ricardo Diaz, have a more lasting impression. They are also more vile than the villains in the 2013 title.
6) More cheat codes
The GTA Vice City gameplay has around 60 cheat codes you can use to have fun. However, Rockstar reduced the number of cheats in GTA 5 – it has only 34. This was a severe downgrade considering cheat codes are an integral part of the Grand Theft Auto experience. Moreover, Vice City’s cheats are more fun than those in the 2013 title.
7) Platform availability
Even though GTA Vice City was released over two decades ago on older consoles, it is available on more platforms than the 2013 title. Here's a comparison:
- Vice City: PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox 360, PC, iOS, and Android
- GTA 5: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
The support for handheld platforms gives Vice City a major advantage.
Also check out:
- GTA 6 budget might be over $1 billion: Everything known so far
- 5 biggest waste-of-money items in GTA 5 Online (May 2025)
- 5 little things in GTA 5 Online we are going to miss after GTA 6 release
- 5 best tryhard outfits for GTA 5 Online players (2025)
- 5 reasons why GTA 6 should be promoted in GTA 5 Online events
- 5 subtle mechanics in GTA San Andreas that slip past new players
- Is GTA 4 Definitive Edition coming to PS5? Rumor explored
- 7 things not to expect from GTA 6 Online