Is GTA 4 Definitive Edition coming to PS5? Rumor explored

Rockstar Games is rumored to plan a GTA 4 Definitive Edition release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers have sought a remaster of the 2008 title for years, and now, after the release of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2, the subject has once again come up. While PlayStation fans are excited, the gaming studio has yet to share an official word on the matter.

Therefore, the news about the GTA 4 Definitive Edition release for the PlayStation 5 merely remains a rumor.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Rockstar Games is rumored to release a GTA 4 Definitive Edition for PS5

The speculations started on May 12, 2024, when Tez2 (a renowned insider and leaker) disclosed that Rockstar Games has reportedly been working on a Grand Theft Auto 4 port, which could be out later this year. This has excited fans, especially PlayStation users, as they cannot play the game on the current-gen or last-gen consoles.

However, there is no official confirmation of the GTA 4 Definitive Edition being released for the PS5.

Also read: Is GTA 4 getting remastered?

Nonetheless, Tez2 is a reliable source who has shared accurate details about various Rockstar Games releases in the past. According to one of their posts from July 4, 2022, the studio was planning to remaster Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption 1.

While the GTA 4 Remastered version is yet to be released, RDR 1 was ported to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the following years.

Thus, we can expect Rockstar Games to release GTA 4 Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5 before the GTA 6 release date. However, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt until the studio releases an official notification for the port.

Currently, PlayStation users will have to play the 2008 title on the PlayStation 3 as the game does not support backward compatibility. This is one of the reasons why many are expecting a GTA 4 Definitive Edition port for PlayStation 5.

While Xbox users can play the game on the latest consoles, the textures are not up-to-date. Hence, it will be interesting to see whether or not Rockstar Games remasters the game, as the leaks suggest.

