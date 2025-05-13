GTA 4 Remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Rumor explored

Rockstar Games is rumored to be developing a GTA 4 remastered version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is one of the biggest demands from the Grand Theft Auto community, and fans were thrilled when reports of the game's development surfaced on Monday. However, this information comes from a leaker, and Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the project.

The GTA 4 remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S remains a rumor for the time being, and fans are advised to take the following details with a grain of salt.

Leaker discloses Rockstar Games’ reported plans for the GTA 4 remastered version

On May 12, 2025, Tez2 (a renowned leaker) posted on GTA Forums that the GTA 4 Remastered version for current-gen consoles has been in development for over a year now. According to them, someone at Rockstar Games hinted at the project, suggesting that the game could launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Here's Tez2’s exact statement regarding the GTA 4 remastered version port:

“Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”

Tez2 also claimed that the underdeveloped GTA 4 remastered version could be one of the reasons Rockstar Games shut down the Liberty City Preservation Project mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 in January 2025.

Readers should note that rumors regarding a GTA 4 Remastered version have been around for several years now. The original title was released back in 2008, and it is currently available on the following platforms:

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

PlayStation 3

PC

Even PlayStation 4 players did not get to play the game, not even with backward compatibility. Nonetheless, reports about the remaster continue to surface from time to time. However, as is typical with similar leaks, Rockstar Games has remained silent.

If the latest report about the Grand Theft Auto remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is true, PlayStation fans will finally get to experience the game after more than a decade. Still, as always, nothing can be confirmed until Rockstar Games makes an official announcement.

