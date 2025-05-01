5 reasons why a GTA 4 PS5 remaster is still possible someday

Rockstar Games should release a GTA 4 PS5 remaster after the release of GTA 6. The 2008 title was the pioneer of the HD Universe of the series, and is still loved by many. However, the studio has yet to remaster the game, which is quite disappointing. Considering the long-lasting demand, the wait may finally come to an end someday.

We lists five reasons why Rockstar Games may release a GTA 4 PS5 remastered version in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 factors that may cause Rockstar Games to release a GTA 4 PS5 remaster someday

1) The game isn't available on modern PlayStation consoles

Modern PlayStation users cannot play the game natively (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 was released on the PlayStation 3, and it is still limited to that console (at least for the PlayStation universe). Windows users can play the game on any PC; Microsoft also allows Xbox One and Xbox Series X users to play the Xbox 360 version with backward compatibility.

However, there's no backward compatibility for the game on PlayStation at the moment, which is why Rockstar may release a GTA 4 PS5 remaster in the future.

2) The PS5 can handle heavy remasters

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful console that can run heavy games efficiently. Considering its gameplay, GTA 4 will also require a heavy remaster, which the PS5 should be able to handle easily.

The game includes realistic ragdoll physics and has many accessible interiors, which require heavy processing power. The GTA 4 PS5 remaster should be able to recreate the effects more efficiently.

3) Strong demand from fans

GTA 4 recently celebrated its 17th anniversary, and fans are still fond of this game. Many fans have been asking for a GTA 4 PS5 remaster for ages, and the demand is still strong. If the support for the game remains the same, we may get a GTA 4 remastered version sometime in the future.

In the meantime, fans should show support for the original game, as the studio is likely to make a decision based on its market performance.

4) The game is still worth playing

There are many reasons why GTA 4 is still fun to play in 2025. It is a complete game with a lengthy storyline and two DLC expansions. You can also find various secret things in GTA 4 that are fun to explore.

Moreover, even after 17 years, the PlayStation Network still hosts the game's multiplayer version. Considering this, Rockstar Games may release the GTA 4 PS5 remaster with all the facilities intact.

5) Rockstar has already started re-releasing old games

A GTA 4 PS5 remaster may arrive in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games remastered the GTA Trilogy and also re-released Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While the latter was not technically a remaster, it is still a positive sign for Grand Theft Auto 4 fans.

The studio also released the GTA 5 Enhanced version for PC recently. Therefore, we can expect the 2008 title to get a modern-day remaster sometime in the future.

