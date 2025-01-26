5 reasons why GTA 4 remastered should be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch title

For years, the Grand Theft Auto playerbase has been asking Rockstar Games to consider developing a GTA 4 remastered version although this has yet to happen. Meanwhile, Nintendo recently showcased its latest Switch 2 console, exciting fans. As such, Rockstar has an opportunity to make use of the hype and release some of its popular titles on the upcoming console.

With that being said, this article lists five reasons why Rockstar Games should make a GTA 4 remastered version and release it on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should release GTA 4 remastered on Nintendo Switch 2 launch date

1) The game deserves an upgrade

Grand Theft Auto 4 should be upgraded to modern gaming standards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008, which means it is nearing its 20th anniversary. Thus, the studio should consider upgrading the gameplay and releasing a GTA 4 remastered version before this occasion.

Trending

The Nintendo Switch 2 is seemingly the perfect console to do so. With gamers hyped for its launch, the publisher should upgrade the pioneering GTA title and give it a fresh look and feel.

2) There are other remastered Rockstar titles on Switch

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games already has its foothold on the Switch platform, having previously released the following titles:

Red Dead Redemption

Grand Theft Auto 3 Remastered Version

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Remastered Version

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remastered Version

L. A. Noire

Rockstar's current portfolio on the Switch is currently limited compared to some other big gaming studios. Thus, the development team should expand its offerings by releasing a GTA 4 remastered version for the Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, making it a launch title for the new console will be the icing on the cake.

Also read: GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2

3) Rockstar should expand its reach in handheld gaming

While Rockstar Games has released a few of its GTA titles on handheld consoles, the number is small. To date, you can only play the following games on handhelds:

Grand Theft Auto 1

Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto 3 Remastered Version

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Remastered Version

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remastered Version

As such, the studio could consider expanding its reach now by releasing a GTA 4 remastered version for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Also read: Reasons to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025

4) Switch 2 is expected to have powerful hardware

While Nintendo has yet to officially announce the specifications of the Switch 2, the gaming community is expecting a substantial upgrade from the original Switch console. The official trailer has also suggested the same.

If so, we can expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to run a GTA 4 remastered version efficiently.

Also read: Useful things in GTA Online in 2025

5) Both Rockstar and Nintendo can capitalize on the game

Grand Theft Auto 4 still has the potential to generate profits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The request for a GTA 4 remastered version is primarily because many gamers still actively play the 2008 title on all available platforms. As such, both Rockstar Games and Nintendo should consider collaborating to make this fan request a reality.

If the title releases along with the Switch 2 on the launch date, it will undoubtedly sell well. Plus, the game will also help Nintendo increase the sales of its new console. This would be a win-win situation for both companies.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 in January 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback