5 reasons why GTA 6 could release on Nintendo Switch 2

While gamers are waiting for new updates on GTA 6, Nintendo surprised the community by revealing the Switch 2 console. Rockstar Games previously stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be released on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S in 2025. However, since the game has to get more releases in the future (such as a PC port), it may arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

With that being said, this article lists five reasons why Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should consider releasing GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch 2

1) The platform has a big player base

Rockstar Games should utilize the popularity of the Nintendo Switch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nintendo Switch is a popular gaming platform as it sold millions of copies worldwide. The Switch 2 can also be expected to break many records after its release. Since the platform already has a big player base, Rockstar Games should utilize it for its benefit.

The release of GTA 6 on the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a remarkable moment in gaming history. Rockstar has all the chances to do so, and the studio should not give up on the opportunity.

2) Rockstar has released other titles on the platform

Rockstar Games has already released its various games on the currently available Nintendo Switch. You can find the following titles on the Nintendo Store:

Red Dead Redemption

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Three games)

L. A. Noire

Since the studio already has a strong foothold on the platform, it should consider releasing GTA 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the future. The currently released titles are very popular among Nintendo fans. Considering Grand Theft Auto 6’s popularity even before release, the game has the potential to break all records on the Switch 2.

3) GTA 6 will be relevant for years

Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6 are subject to be released in 2025. Gamers have been waiting for their release for years, and there is no doubt that both will be relevant for many years in the future.

Therefore, Rockstar Games and Nintendo should collaborate to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 and GTA 6 Online to the Switch 2 in the future. Both companies will surely make great profits, and gamers will also have more options to play the upcoming game.

4) Rockstar is well-known for game optimization

Rockstar knows how to optimize games even for low-end consoles. The studio has previously released some of its big projects on relatively old consoles. For example, GTA 5 was initially a PS3 game, and RDR 2 is still available on the PS4 only. Despite having high resolution graphics and many high-demanding in-game elements, both games run smoothly on their respective consoles.

Considering this, Rockstar Games should optimize GTA 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. The upcoming gaming console is expected to have more hardware power than its predecessor. Therefore, with proper optimization, Grand Theft Auto 6 should be playable on the handheld console.

5) Portable gaming is gaining popularity

Grand Theft Auto fans will surely love to play Grand Theft Auto 6 on portable devices (Image via Rockstar Games)

Portable gaming has gradually become popular over the years, and many fans play the GTA titles on portable devices. Despite not being supported officially, Grand Theft Auto 5 had a sizable player base on the Steam Deck before the BattleEye Anticheat update for GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will also have the same (even more) popularity if Rockstar Games decides to officially launch it on handheld consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Steam Deck.

