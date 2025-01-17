5 Easter Eggs in GTA Advance that you may not know about

Rockstar Games is known for adding various Easter eggs in its games, and GTA Advance is also no exception. Despite being one of the smallest entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, it is very popular among Nintendo Game Boy Advance fans. The developer also added a handful of secrets and references in various in-game areas, keeping the tradition intact. However, due to the limited screen size of the console — you may have missed some of them.

With that being said, this article lists five notable Easter eggs in GTA Advance that you should know about.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 Easter eggs from GTA Advance that you may have missed earlier

1) Joey Leone’s appearance

Joey Leone seemingly returns to the Grand Theft Auto series in 2004 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Joey Leone, a key character from Grand Theft Auto 3 and the son of Salvatore Leone, seemingly makes a brief appearance in GTA Advance.

In the mission Down the River, Asuka Kasen asks Mike (the protagonist) to kidnap several mafia members and bring them to the docks. During the process, you meet a character who closely resembles Joey. While his name is not directly mentioned in the game, the artwork is very similar to the GTA 3 character.

2) Reference to Zaibatsu Corporation

The Zaibatsu Corporation leaves its mark in GTA Advance (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are an OG player of the Grand Theft Auto series and have played Grand Theft Auto 2, then you may have heard about the Zaibatsu Corporation. It is a Japanese-American crime syndicate that uses the letter ‘Z’ as its logo.

In GTA Advance, you can find a Z figure made out of rocks in Portland Beach. While you cannot find any gang members (Z-Men) in the game, the crime syndicate has certainly marked its presence indirectly.

3) Songs from older GTA games

The radio stations in Grand Theft Auto Advance may sound familiar (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games is known for adding unique songs and radio stations in each Grand Theft Auto title, GTA Advance doesn’t follow suit. The radio stations in the game feature songs from Grand Theft Auto 1 and Grand Theft Auto 2.

If you have played these titles earlier, then you may find the songs familiar. Nonetheless, radio stations are still top-notch and you will surely have a good time roaming around the city while vibing to the music.

4) Promotional logos

Rockstar Games is very sneaky with their logo placement (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the hideouts in GTA Advance have the Rockstar Games logo inside. This was a very common thing in earlier Grand Theft Auto games, especially in the 3D Universe.

The gaming studio always finds a unique way to incorporate its logo into various locations throughout its games, which became a popular sport among fans. Unfortunately, the studio stopped this feature after the start of the HD Universe of the Grand Theft Auto series.

5) Diamond Sky

Rockstar Games turned songs into places in Grand Theft Auto Advance (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA Advance, there is a bar called Diamond Sky located in Portland's Red Light District, which may be a reference to the popular Beatles song Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds.

While the Diamond Sky bar was preparing to have an opening ceremony in the game, Jonnie asked Mike to destroy it during the mission Grand Opening.

