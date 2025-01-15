5 lesser-known things about GTA Vice City

Rockstar Games released GTA Vice City in October 2002, and there are still a few things about the title that the Grand Theft Auto player base is unaware of. The developer added various secrets and references to the game that can only be understood if you look thoroughly.

This article lists five lesser-known things about GTA Vice City that every player must check out in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 lesser-known things in GTA Vice City that you should explore

1) You can become immune to fire damage

Rockstar Games grants you fire immunity in Grand Theft Auto Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Getting health damage by fire is one of the most annoying things in GTA Vice City as the effect lasts for a while. However, Rockstar Games grants you a secret fire immunity if you are willing to grind for a little. To get this, you will have to complete the Firefighter side mission in one go.

Simply steal a fire truck and press the required button to start the side mission. There are 12 levels where you must extinguish various burning elements. Once you complete all 12 levels in one go, your health bar will no longer be affected by the fire.

2) You can increase armor capacity

The default armor capacity in GTA Vice City is very low and can wear out pretty quickly. However, you can increase it by 50% by completing the Vigilante Side Mission. To start it, you first have to steal or acquire a cop vehicle.

Completing 12 levels of the Vigilante mission will increase the maximum armor by 50%. This will greatly help you fight enemies later. Tommy Vercetti will be able to take more damage before his health bar decreases. Therefore, you should unlock this feature as soon as possible.

3) Infinite sprint ability

Sprinting in older Grand Theft Auto titles was very lackluster as the characters get tired very quickly. However, Rockstar Games offers a secret way to boost your immunity in Vice City. Similar to the Vigilante and Firefighter missions, you can do Paramedic side missions in the game.

Simply steal an ambulance from one of the hospitals and press the required button to start the Paramedic side missions. There are 12 levels that you must complete in the same run without dying or failing.

Once completed, Tommy Vercetti will be able to sprint infinitely without getting tired. If you play GTA Vice City in 2025, you should do this side mission ASAP.

4) Moon Landing setup stage

Rockstar showed its witty sense of humor in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The United States' moon landing sparked one of the hottest debates in the late 1900s, and Rockstar Games cheekily addressed it. While some believed the event happened as reported, others claimed it was staged in a film studio.

In GTA Vice City, you can find a moon landing setup inside one of the stages at the InterGlobal Studios on Prawn Island. This clever and witty reference to the controversy is well hidden, so you’ll need to search thoroughly to find it.

Also read: Reasons to play GTA San Andreas in 2025

5) Cement Shoes crime locations

Even though the water bodies around Vice City cannot be explored directly, Rockstar Games still added some creepy things to them. One of the most popular things is the cement shoes crime locations.

There are two areas (Washington Beach and Leaf Links Stacks) in the game where you can spot three dead bodies wearing cement shoes. This is a reference to how mafia families used to punish their enemies in the past. You can use a sniper to spot them underwater.

Also read: Reasons to play GTA 3 in 2025

