5 most iconic missions in GTA 4, ranked

In GTA 4, Rockstar Games added 88 story missions for players to finish and attain 100% completion. Each mission is unique and tells us the story of Niko Bellic in Liberty City. While they're all important, some have become more iconic within the playerbase.
This article lists and ranks five of the most iconic missions from GTA 4.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The ranking is based on the missions' payouts.
Ranking 5 of the most iconic missions in GTA 4
5) The Cousins Bellic - $25
The Cousins Bellic is the first mission in GTA 4 that most won't forget. Rockstar shows how Niko Bellic arrives in Liberty City as an immigrant, hoping to lead a better life with his cousin Roman Bellic.
However, the protagonist soon realizes that his cousin lied to him about living the American dream, and instead, resides in a small apartment under poor conditions.
4) Jamaican Heat - $150
In the Jamaican Heat mission, Niko meets Little Jacob for the first time – the latter becomes his partner in crime. Roman asks Niko to visit Jacob, who takes him to settle a deal.
Thereafter, things go south, and Little Jacob asks Niko to protect him. It is also the first mission where the protagonist gets his first weapon (considering you haven’t picked up the collectible ones around the map).
Also read: 25 things GTA 4 did better than GTA 5
3) Blow Your Cover - $2000
Blow Your Cover is a memorable mission in Grand Theft Auto 4 where Niko meets Johnny Klebitz for the first time. The former (along with Playboy X) goes to settle a drug deal with Johnny, but it turns out to be a trap by the LCPD.
As soon as their cover is blown, Niko and Playboy try to escape the scene and evade the cops. While the protagonist meets Johnny again later during a mission, their first encounter remains memorable.
Also read: 5 secret things in GTA 4 that Rockstar didn't explicitly showcase
2) The Snow Storm - $2500
The Snow Storm is one of the most heartbreaking missions in Grand Theft Auto 4. The first part of it will keep you on the edge of your seat as Niko is tasked to retrieve Elizabeta's coke from the enemy. As you try to escape, the N.O.O.S.E. team will arrive to apprehend you.
After you escape them and meet Little Jacob, Michelle (Niko’s girlfriend in GTA 4) will suddenly appear and tell him that she works for the IAA. This is truly a devastating moment for Niko.
1) Museum Piece - $9500
Missions like Museum Piece still make GTA 4 fun to play in 2025. During the gameplay, Niko, Johnny, and Luis come together but with different purposes. The mission has been repeated in The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, but from the respective protagonist’s perspective.
Although the deal goes wrong, the gathering of the trio makes it iconic. You can learn more backstories about this mission in the GTA 4 DLCs.
