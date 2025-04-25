25 things GTA 4 did better than GTA 5

Both GTA 4 (2008) and GTA 5 (2013) are popular titles from Rockstar Games and have various features that make them unique. Even though the two have some common elements, the former arguably did several things better than its successor. Some of them are also exclusive to the 2008 title.

Ad

This article discusses 25 things GTA 4 did better than Grand Theft Auto 5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

25 notable things GTA 4 did better than GTA 5

Ad

Trending

GTA 4 was the first HD Universe game of the Grand Theft Auto series, and Rockstar crafted it skilfully to make it stand out. Here are some of the things the 2008 title did better than GTA 5:

1) GTA 4 has a better storyline compared to GTA 5. It has a dark plot full of pain and sorrow. The 2013 title’s storyline feels light and casual compared to its predecessor.

2) Niko has better character development than Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. He tries to evade his dark past, but eventually has to face more pain. GTA 5’s protagonists are bank robbers who had to face some difficulties because they accidentely screwed up some things.

Ad

3) Niko knows various movements and styles to take down enemies. However, GTA 5’s combat movements are repetitive and mostly consist of punches.

4) One of the things that still makes GTA 4 fun to play is its damage system. Rockstar incorporated the Euphoria engine, which can create realistic damage and deformation. However, GTA 5 only shows pre-recorded damage patterns.

5) One of the features from GTA 4 we miss in GTA 5 is the DLCs. Rockstar released two single-player expansions for the 2008 title, while the current title has yet to receive one.

Ad

Ad

6) The 2008 title has a faster loading time than GTA 5. The loading time of the current game varies from platform to platform and can take several minutes on less-powerful hardware.

7) Rockstar did not include automatic health generation for Niko, which made him a more human-like character. Health regeneration in GTA 5 makes the game much easier.

8) The map of Liberty City is more crowded than GTA 5. All the islands in the 2008 title have plenty of NPCs to fill the void. However, except for Los Santos, the map of GTA 5 feels mostly barren.

Ad

9) One of the things where GTA 5 lags behind GTA 4 is the lack of moral decision making. Even though the current game allows you to make decisions, they are light and do not make you question yourself.

10) The streets in Liberty City are filled with patrolling cops. However, the cop density in GTA 5 is very less. You can hardly see one or two cop vehicles on the road outside of a mission.

Ad

Ad

11) Ragdoll physics in GTA 4 is superior to all other games in the series. You can create realistic ragdoll animations based on where you hit the character.

12) Niko can pick up, drop, and throw most objects from the ground. However, this feature is completely missing in GTA 5.

13) Niko can also hang out with several friends, with multiple activities available with each one. The hangout system in GTA 5 does not feel that interesting.

Ad

14) The girlfriend dating system in GTA 4 also makes it superior to GTA 5. Rockstar removed this feature in the current title and only offers hangouts with friends.

15) The Liberty City map has more accessible interiors than GTA 5. You can randomly enter various buildings and also find hidden collectibles.

The unique features in GTA 4 are still loved by fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

16) The 2008 title also allows you to enter the restaurants and buy food. However, all the restaurants in GTA 5 are for decorative purposes only.

Ad

17) Niko can buy food from the street vendors to replenish his health. However, you cannot do this in GTA 5.

18) Vigilante missions are part of the series, as they were removed from GTA 5. However, Niko can still access them inside a cop car.

19) Niko can download various new ringtones and live wallpapers from the internet to customize his phone. However, GTA 5 only gives you a few options.

20) The street crimes in Liberty City are better and feel like spontaneous events. This feature in GTA 5 is scaled down and mostly consists of repeating events.

Ad

The GTA 4 gameplay was full of interesting details (Image via Rockstar Games)

21) The 2008 title has the six-star wanted level system, which many fans love. However, GTA 5 only gives you five stars, and evading it is also considerably easier.

Ad

22) One thing that makes GTA 4 ahead of its time is the reaction of NPCs to the environmental changes. They can be seen using umbrellas and taking shelter during rain. However, the GTA 5 NPCs do nothing of this kind.

23) If Niko stands near an explosion, his ear rings for a brief period. However, explosions do not cause such impacts in GTA 5.

24) The inertia effect in the 2008 title is also superior. Niko can fly out of vehicles if he hits something with force. This effect was scaled down in GTA 5.

Ad

25) The subway system in Liberty City is better than GTA 5. The 2008 title compels you to use it like an essential feature.

These things made the 2008 title popular during its time, and GTA 4 is still loved by many veteran fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More