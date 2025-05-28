5 celebrities who could be voicing GTA 6 characters

While Rockstar Games has revealed a few of the GTA 6 characters with the second trailer, we are yet to know their real-life voice artists. However, fans have been quick to find some celebrities and speculate on their involvement in the upcoming game. Neither Rockstar nor the rumored artists have said anything in this regard. However, fans are keeping a close eye on them.

This article lists five celebrities who could be voicing the GTA 6 characters.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 rumored celebrities who may be voicing GTA 6 characters

1) Manni L. Perez

Manni L. Perez is one of the longest-speculated artists for the upcoming game (Images via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The involvement of Manni L. Perez in GTA 6 is a long-standing debate, with many strongly believing her to be the voice behind the protagonist, Lucia Caminos. While the actress has yet to provide any hints about her involvement as one of the GTA 6 characters, she is already a part of GTA Online.

Perez voiced one of the Blackjack dealers inside The Diamond Casino. Her facial resemblance to Lucia is also compelling fans to speculate that she is the actress playing the protagonist.

2) Dylan Rourke

Dylan Rourke is also being speculated as one of the GTA 6 characters – the male protagonist, Jason Duval, to be precise. While the community appears confident about Lucia’s voice artist, whether or not Dylan Rourke is in GTA 6 remains a hot debate.

Fans have been comparing the voices of GTA 6 characters with their rumored artists, and Dylan Rourke is also on the list. However, nothing can be said for sure until the game’s official release on May 26, 2026.

3) Stephen Root

One of the first GTA 6 characters fans noticed after the release of the second trailer is Brian Heder, who Stephen Root is in GTA 6 is widely believed to be playing. The community appears confident about the American actor's involvement in the upcoming game.

Brian Heder is a friend of Jason Duval in GTA 6, who also provides him shelter. The character appears to run a major crime syndicate in Vice City. Brian’s voice is very similar to Stephen's, but we cannot say for sure until Rockstar Games officially discloses the cast.

4) T-Pain

T-Pain is the only celebrity so far who has claimed his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6. In one of his streams, the popular rapper spoke about his collaboration with Rockstar Games. Although T-Pain said the collab only involves making music, the gaming studio is historically known to cast music artists as in-game characters.

Carl “CJ” Johnson, Dr. Dre, and Ryder were all voiced by real-life singers. Therefore, we can expect T-Pain to voice one of the GTA 6 characters. However, readers should take this speculation with a pinch of salt.

5) Matty Matheson

GTA fans are also keeping an eye on Matty Matheson (Images via IMDb, Rockstar Games)

Matty Matheson is also speculated to be one of the GTA 6 characters, Cal Hampton, a friend of Jason Duval who seemingly believes in aliens. Matty Matheson’s role in GTA 6 has been debated among many after the release of the second trailer.

However, readers are advised to wait for the game’s release for more details.

