5 mini missions we want to see in GTA 6 campaign

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly waiting to enjoy the GTA 6 campaign mode. There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will offer a great storyline with intriguing missions and actions. However, we also expect the developer to include plenty of side activities and mini missions. The protagonists should have individual mini missions that can be done outside of major activities.

This article lists five mini missions we’d like to see in the GTA 6 campaign mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 mini missions Rockstar Games should consider adding in the GTA 6 campaign

1) Searching for aliens

Rockstar should continue the alien theories in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though the game has yet to be released, Grand Theft Auto fans are already discussing whether or not there are aliens in GTA 6. Rockstar Games should consider adding a few mini missions where players hunt for aliens or alien-related clues.

Cal Hampton from the upcoming game seems to be a keen believer in aliens. The developer should make him offer a few mini missions in the GTA 6 campaign mode.

2) Social media manipulation

The first trailer showed that social media would play an important role in the upcoming game. The NPCs can be seen making videos and sharing them on in-game social media platforms. The GTA 6 campaign should have some mini missions where Jason and Lucia help NPCs with their social media content.

Moreover, it will be interesting to see if we can manipulate the social media with various propaganda and watch other NPCs reacting to them. A social media war would also be a delight to witness in the GTA 6 campaign mode.

3) Tourist abduction

While we expect taxi driving to be a part of the GTA 6 campaign, Rockstar Games should also allow players to abduct tourists. The game should give us the option taking the passengers to their destinations or kidnapping them and demand a ransom.

Another suggestion is that Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos should be able to impersonate as fake taxi drivers and sabotage a cab company by offering bad services to customers and asking for extra money.

4) Animal control unit

The first trailer showed various animals in the open world of the upcoming game. While most of them were seen in the wild, some were seen lurking in residential areas. The GTA 6 protagonists should be able to roleplay as animal control unit workers and capture wild animals from roads and NPC houses.

Capturing animals has yet to be a part of the Grand Theft Auto series, and Rockstar Games should introduce it in the GTA 6 campaign mode.

5) House robberies

Rockstar should bring back house robberies to the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Robbing houses is one of the best side activities in San Andreas, and Rockstar should bring it back in the GTA 6 campaign mode. Fans already want the map to be internally explorable, and adding house robbery mini missions will serve that purpose.

The studio should consider improving house robberies from the last time, and make them more thrilling.

