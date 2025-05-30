5 GTA characters we want to see return in GTA 6

Many characters of the Grand Theft Auto series deserve to return in GTA 6. While Rockstar Games showed us some new faces, we have yet to know who will return from the previous installments. Hundreds of characters grace the Grand Theft Auto series, and some have become close to fans’ hearts. However, the studio only brings a few characters back to newer titles.

Ad

This article lists five GTA characters that should be a part of the GTA 6 gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA characters that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6

1) Michael De Santa

Fans have been waiting for years for Michael’s return (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there is someone who immediately needs to return to the Grand Theft Auto series, it's Michael De Santa. Fans have been asking Rockstar for his return in GTA Online for ages. After the end of the GTA 5 campaign, Michael disappeared from the canon storyline.

Ad

Trending

If the developer doesn't want to bring him back in the current game, it should be done in GTA 6.

2) Jerry Kapowitz

Ad

Jerry Kapowitz is a strong contender to return to GTA 6. While he was a side character in the GTA 4 storyline, Jerry found the diamonds at the end and decided to move to Vice City.

Many fans still remember this plotline to date. So, Rockstar Games should consider continuing his story in the upcoming game. Jerry Kapowitz has the potential to be one of the major mission providers in Vice City.

3) Elizabeta Torres

Ad

Rockstar should give justice to Elizabeta Torres in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Elizabeta Torres from GTA 4 had the potential to be one of the strongest female characters in the series. However, her journey was cut short when the LCPD raided her house, caught her, and sent her to prison.

Ad

It’s been many years since Elizabeta was in prison, serving her sentence. Rockstar Games should consider continuing her lore by bringing her back in Grand Theft Auto 6. Including her as one of the prisonmates of Lucia Caminos will be the icing on the cake.

Also read: Is Cuba going to be a part of the GTA 6 map? Rumor explored

4) Benny

Ad

Benny is one of the most important characters in Grand Theft Auto Online, offering unique customization options for various vehicles. However, after the introduction of Hao’s Special Works garage, Rockstar seemed to have forgotten about Benny. The last car that can be customized in Benny’s Original Motor Works was released in November 2022.

If Rockstar Games does not want to continue Benny’s story in the current multiplayer game, he should be added to GTA 6.

Ad

5) Cris Formage

Ad

Cris Formage is the leader of the Epsilon Program in GTA 5. The cult group is expected to return in the upcoming game, and the character should return to spread its influence. Cris was never physically seen in Los Santos after Michael De Santa completes The Truth mission series.

Therefore, Rockstar Games can easily bring him back to Vice City in GTA 6. The Epsilon Program has been running in the series for a long time, and should be continued in the future.

Ad

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More