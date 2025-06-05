Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 online?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, delivering upgraded performance, enhanced visuals, and improved portability. With high demand and limited launch stock, buying the Switch 2 online is the most convenient way for gamers to secure the console.

Whether you’re looking for a standalone system or special launch bundles, there are several trusted platforms in the US where you can shop safely and quickly.

Buying Nintendo Switch 2 online

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle

Here are all the official retailers who are selling the newly-released Switch 2 online.

1. Walmart

Walmart started selling the Switch 2 online at launch, offering both standalone consoles ($449) and bundles like the Mario Kart package ($499). The store is frequently restocked, and users can order for home delivery or in-store pickup. Signing up for restock alerts is highly recommended.

2. GameStop

GameStop remains a strong choice for online purchases, especially if you’re trading in an older console. The retailer also offers exclusive discounts and priority access to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Moreover, you can get lots of Switch 2 accessories from there. Watch their website closely for flash restocks.

3. Target

Target also began online sales of the Switch 2 on the launch day. They offer flexible shipping and local pickup, with a smooth digital checkout process. The RedCard users also receive additional discounts.

4. Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the retailers that have been taking online orders for Switch 2 since its launch. Like the above three, you also buy a bundle. However, Best Buy also offers additional protection against accidents for $79.99. Keep an eye on their site or app for future drops.

You might wonder why Nintendo’s official site is not listed here. That is due to the Japanese giant selling their new hybrid console via the above-mentioned four retailers. Even if you visit this link, you will be redirected to Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Walmart. However, you can get the games via the official Nintendo page.

Switch 2 isn’t listed on Amazon at the moment. Currently, you can only buy the original Switch via Amazon. As of writing this article, all four Switch 2 retailers don't have stocks to meet the huge demand.

Buying the new Switch online requires speed, timing, and reliable sources. Stick to trusted retailers, sign up for alerts, and act fast when stock goes live to secure your console.

