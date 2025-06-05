How to remap buttons on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 offers a highly customizable experience, which is not limited to how games look and feel but also to how you control them. Whether you’re playing competitive racing or cozy adventure titles, having the controls tailored to your preference can drastically enhance the playing experience.

With the Switch 2’s revamped settings and modern UI, remapping buttons is now easier than ever. While most consoles lock users into predefined control schemes, the Switch 2 allows complete button remapping on a system-wide level, giving players the freedom to set up their ideal layout for any game.

Remapping buttons on Nintendo Switch 2

Customizing and remapping buttons is one of the key features of Nintendo Switch 2. You can change the functions of nearly every button on the Joy-Con and Pro Controller to suit your playstyle.

Here’s how you can remap buttons on your Nintendo Switch 2:

Go to the Home Menu and select the System Settings icon, which looks like a gear icon. Scroll down and choose Accessibility. Select Button Mapping. Choose the controller you want to customize. It could be either Joy-Cons, a Pro Controller, or other supported controllers. Select the button that you want to remap. Then choose the new function you want to assign to that button. After you’ve made your changes, you can save the mapping to one of several custom profiles for future use. To restore default settings at any time, just select Reset.

You can also copy your customized button layouts to other controllers, which is useful if you’re sharing your setup or switching devices.

Remapping buttons on Nintendo’s new console helps eliminate hand strain, optimize performance in competitive games, and provide greater accessibility. Whether you want to reverse jump and shoot buttons or simplify commands for younger players, the Switch 2 makes it flexible and intuitive.

