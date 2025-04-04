Donkey Kong Bananza was recently revealed to be an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 title, and the gaming community is going bananas over the changes made to the iconic franchise. The game developers took advantage of the newer console's extra horsepower and changed a few things for a better experience.

Nintendo has a strong focus on its first-party IPs and it is great to see this character get the next-gen treatment it deserves. Here are a few improvements and features the upcoming game will have that older titles didn't.

3 exciting improvements Donkey Kong Bananza will feature over the older DK titles

1) Better graphics, physics, and visuals

Expect this game to feature all the new bells and whistles of the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

During the Nintendo Treehouse live stream, the developers showcased how much more advanced the graphics, visuals, and physics of Donkey Kong Bananza are. It is exclusive to the upcoming console, and the developers have much more power and wiggle room to integrate newer systems.

This installment is more action-oriented, and you must cause some destruction and mayhem to make progress. This is one of the few times where destroying things is an imperative and a perfect showcase to show how powerful the Nintendo Switch 2 is compared to the older models.

The developers showed the destructive environment and how Donkey Kong is the same powerhouse. Each punch can shake the entire cave and you can pick up chunks and then throw them to different areas.

You can aim for whatever you've picked up, and the game will tell you whether it is durable, sticky, and more. The possibilities are endless thanks to the advanced physics system.

This newer version has a handful of new control schemes and the developers wanted to showcase their strength. Anything you see can be destroyed with a few punches, and it will remind you of Donkey Kong's raw strength. There's an insane amount of freedom to smash or rip whatever you want and do as you please.

2) It is an open-world adventure

This entry is a series' first since you can explore freely (Image via Nintendo)

Unlike previous installments, you can explore any biome or area in Donkey Kong Bananza. As part of the live stream, the game developers showcased more places, from deep caves to dark mines, and many more.

This upcoming project has plenty of verticality, and you can climb specific objects to reach higher places or smash your way through. Seeing the developers take advantage of the newer system and let these characters be themselves is exciting. You can deviate from the main path and find hidden areas behind walls by smashing them.

You will fill in the shoes of Donkey Kong and must delve into the Underground World and discover the secrets hidden underneath the surface. The developers included a few new mechanics to make navigation much more convenient, such as using the slam attacks as a sonar. There are hidden goodies for you to find, and these can be an incentive for being adventurous.

3) Follow the sound of music

If you have no idea where to go next, follow the sound of music (Image via Nintendo)

After exploring the area, Donkey Kong will eventually encounter Odd Rock, a sentient being who can latch itself to the beloved gorilla and play music. While it sounds odd, this character can help you navigate around the map. If you're lost and have no idea which path is the right way forward, hold L and enjoy the tunes. Odd Rock can light the way and point you in the right direction.

It's easy to get lost and distracted since you can smash anything in sight, and this is a clever, creative way to remind players which way to go next. Aside from being a glorified quest tracker or world compass, Odd Rock's music can break other objects' seals, letting you take down the shield and destroy whatever was being protected.

Music is an integral part of the franchise, and you can follow it to your next objective. Odd Rock and Donkey Kong are two unlikely characters to work together, but with your sheer strength and Odd Rock's musical talents, the world is your oyster.

