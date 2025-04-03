Nintendo has locked Switch 2 pre-orders behind subscription to avoid scalpers, but fans aren't too happy

After a considerably long wait, Nintendo has finally announced the release date for the Switch 2. The console will be released globally on June 5, 2025 and is now up for pre-orders. However, to ensure it's readily available for fans and to avoid scalping, Nintendo made a special rule. The console can only be ordered if you already have a Nintendo Online subscription.

Ad

You don't just need an active Nintendo Online subscription, you also need to have atleast 50 hours of gameplay and atleast two years of active subscription to pre-order Nintendo Switch 2. Despite the pure intention behind this decision, gamers worldwide seem pretty furious.

Nintendo faces backlash from fans over new trick to avoid scalping

Learning from other console manufacturers' mistakes, Nintendo tried its best to come up with a plan to prevent scalping. When the PlayStation 5 was launched in 2020, it was bought in surplus quantities by many scalpers and then sold at a hiked rate. To prevent such issues, Nintendo announced this new rule.

Ad

Trending

However, the community is still divided over this decision. This new rule seems unfair a large chunk of people will get a Nintendo console for the first time, long-term Nintendo fans who didn't get a Switch, and even some who owned a Nintendo Switch but only played single-player offline titles and never got a Nintendo Online membership.

Gamers did not take long to voice out their views on social media platform.

Ad

An X user @MayorMori wrote:

"Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders open 08/04 but is initially limited to users who have had 2 years of continuous NSO subscription…Great to stop bots and scalpers but pretty harsh… I cancelled my NSO temporarily over Christmas lol"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While multiple gamers are upset with this announcement, some fans who are happy with this rule, considering console scalping has been a pretty big issue recently.

"Nintendo site says to get an invite to preorder Switch 2 you need: - 2 year long active Switch online sub as of March 31st - Need to have a substantial amount of game time - subbed to the Newsletter- Really good way to get fans a system" said @AnisDrawn

Ad

Gamers even stated the Nintendo Switch 2 as well as its game prices seem overpriced. @SubToOptimus prefers a Steam Deck over Nintendo Switch 2 for emulation and retro gaming.

"The Nintendo Switch 2 costing $450 before tax and coming with $80 games with physical copies being data-empty DRM checks completely changed my mind on buying one. Why would I spend $600 for an NS2+Mario Kart when I can get a Steam Deck and port my 400+ game library + emulate?"

Ad

@Mathieuth expressed frustation about the issue and wrote,

"So, if I don't use Nintendo Online or want to subscribe to it I can't preorder a switch? Sounds like bulls**t to me. Not that I will be sending my money to Nintendo, with their anti emulation and anti game preservation move they have lost me as a customer."

Ad

Fans are furious on this new pre-order rule from Nintendo (Image via @Mathieulh on X)

Seeing the brighter side, @bedras posted

Ad

"Here’s the link preorder info! - make sure your acc has 50 played hours in a game -at least 12 months of Nintendo online For the best chance of an invite email! I love that Nintendo is doing this to make sure actual gamers get one instead of scalpers."

What do you think about this new rule from Nintendo? Do you think it will help avoid scalping? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.