Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, and the player base is in for a treat. This modern reimagining comes with a few more twists and turns that deviate from the original 1997 version released on the first PlayStation. The remake came out in 2020, and this version has all the bells and whistles featured on the PlayStation 5 and PC counterparts.

Ad

The latest Nintendo Direct featured a handful of third-party partners and showcased a few games coming to the console at launch or later.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo player base will be getting the best version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Image via Square Enix)

The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to outperform the original console in almost every aspect. From internal specs to hardware, the engineers at Nintendo intend to give the player base a much more powerful handheld console.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Mario Kart World confirmed characters

During a sizzle reel, a handful of third-party publishers announced upcoming ports of older games, and some are even launching alongside the console on June 5, 2025. Among the featured games is Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

The game was originally released on the PlayStation 4 in 2020, and the Nintendo Switch 2 has the extra horsepower to grant players access to the first part of the Unknown Journey even on the go.

Ad

Ad

The above video shows Square Enix's Naoki Hamaguchi presenting the first part of the remake trilogy for the Switch 2.

Some players have been hoping for a Nintendo Switch port, but this graphically demanding game could push the older hardware to its breaking point. The newer console could fill the gaps and let gamers play on the go or in docked mode.

This version includes the Yuffie Kisaragi DLC

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was re-released for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms shortly after launching on PlayStation 4. It received a few visual enhancements and extra story content featuring Yuffie Kisaragi. Nintendo shared new details of other ports, including this one, and what players can expect.

Ad

Nintendo Switch 2 players will be getting the complete Final Fantasy 7 Remake experience (Image via Square Enix)

Yuffie's story takes place outside the main story with Cloud and the party, but it is a nice add-on and origin story for the iconic Wutai ninja. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is essentially the best since this console can be docked on a larger display and you can continue the lengthy campaign outdoors.

Ad

Hamaguchi didn't reveal much about the port and encouraged the player base to wait for updates in the near future.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released worldwide on June 5, 2025. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.