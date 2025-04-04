Difference between Nintendo Switch game-key card and game cartridges

The latest Nintendo Direct highlighted the differences between the upcoming console and its predecessor. While the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to be a much better and more refined console, change is inevitable and necessary to open more doors for innovation. The upcoming hybrid console still incorporates the use of game cartridges. However, you may have overlooked some new details.

After the overwhelming reveal of new hardware details and features, let's look at how the successor will handle physical media. Both systems will use game cartridges, but there are a few differences you should be aware of.

Nintendo Switch 2 game cartridges got a colorful upgrade

The gaming community shouldn't mistake the new game cartridges and slot them into their older consoles (Image via Nintendo)

While older and newer game cartridges share the same size, the notable difference is the color. Nintendo Switch 2 game cartridges will be colored red and you can insert them into the console without a fuss.

Once the game cartridge is in the system, it will download the full game over a stable internet connection. Note that you will only need internet access once while downloading and launching a game; you are free to play it without a connection once the download is complete.

Newer game cartridges don't contain any game data

Unlike older game cartridges, these cards do not contain the actual game. They act as identification keys, and you must follow the instructions on the HOME menu to proceed.

Investing in a micro SD card isn't such a bad idea for this new gaming system (Image via Nintendo)

While the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a bigger base storage than the original console, it may still not be enough considering every game must be downloaded into the system. It won't matter if you have a physical cartridge on hand, especially since it doesn't contain any game data and they are a glorified key for an online download.

You must secure a micro SD card on launch day, especially if you intend to play every launch title. Most featured games from the recent Direct showcase seem graphically demanding and it is impressive to see game developers condense these projects for a humble hybrid console.

Note that your micro SD cards from your current Switch won't work on this new system.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released worldwide on June 5, 2025. For more related news, check these out:

