Could GTA 6 run on Nintendo Switch 2 following an impressive Direct showcase? Possibilities explored

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was a jam-packed showcase with many impressive third-party games lined up for the next-gen hybrid console. Big publishers from Ubisoft and CD Projekt RED to Square Enix and Koei Tecmo have some of their biggest games in recent memory headed to the upcoming Nintendo platform.

With games like Star Wars Outlaws and Cyberpunk 2077 featuring respectable renditions of the games on Nintendo Switch 2, it looks like GTA 6 just might be feasible on the platform.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals the console is capable enough, could GTA 6 be feasible?

The Direct featured some solid modern titles, some of which were rumored, others all-new, yet all of them paint a bright picture for the console's future. Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy do a great job of flaunting the hybrid platform's technical muscles, especially since the latter is a big jump over its Nintendo Switch rendition, and also features seamless transitions not found in any of the last-gen versions.

The prime showcases in question are current-gen exclusive games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Star Wars Outlaws, both console versions of which are on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only. The former boasts that the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion is not available on last-gen platforms, while the latter is one of Ubisoft's best-looking open-world games that was released last year.

Then there is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the enhanced PS5 rendition of the PS4 original, which is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2, while Wild Hearts S is another PS5/Xbox-only console title. If that was not enough, IO Interactive is also bringing the hotly anticipated Project 007, first announced back in 2020 for modern platforms, to the upcoming hybrid console.

As such, GTA 6 could stand a chance at being ported. Since the upcoming open-world game is being built from the ground up for current-gen consoles, there is a chance it could run on the Nintendo machine, considering this device is expected to run various demanding PS5/Xbox Series games.

This is on top of advanced features that the chipset in Nintendo Switch 2 is suggested to boast, such as mesh-shader support, DLSS, and more, lending the hybrid system a leg up when it comes to a GTA 6 port.

While there have been rumors of past Rockstar games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, none were confirmed at the latest showcase. That said, we will no doubt see more third-party games revealed, so here's hoping the upcoming ambitious Rockstar title also makes an appearance.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 Treehouse Live announced: Dates, timings, and more

