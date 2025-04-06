Announced at the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, The Duskbloods is the next upcoming game from acclaimed Japanese developer From Software, who is responsible for games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. That said, fans expecting to enjoy it on other platforms will be sorely disappointed to learn that this new multiplayer action RPG will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Here is everything you should know about The Duskbloods' platform and launch.
Why is The Duskbloods exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2?
As shown at the end of the game's trailer, the game will arrive only on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform. There is no confirmation of a release date, but we do know it will launch sometime in 2026. As a multiplayer PvPvE game, 8 players will be able to fight together and against one another to claim the First Blood.
Speaking in an interview with Nintendo, FromSoftware president and project director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that The Duskbloods was conceived as a partnership between the two companies. Initially set for Nintendo Switch, the project was moved to the upcoming platform.
Considering how the original Nintendo Switch hardware is on its last legs in terms of both support and tech age, this was a good idea. Additionally, the beefier hardware in the next-gen console should allow From Software to better realize its vision for the multiplayer game, especially considering that the Nintendo Switch 2 boasts various new online features.
That said, players will require a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) service for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be able to play The Duskbloods as it is a multiplayer experience. Since the game will not be coming to any other platform — at least for the foreseeable future — FromSoft fans will have to get their hands on the new Nintendo system to play the game next year.
