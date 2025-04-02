Nintendo Switch 2 C-button function finally revealed

Ever since the Nintendo Switch 2 was first announced on January 16, 2025, we wondered what the new C button does. Now that the new handheld and its Joy-Con 2 controller have been revealed, we finally know what it does: GameChat. It is essentially like Discord but with a whole lot of features for the Switch 2.

In this article, we will explain what the new C-button does and the functions it enables.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Here’s what the C button in Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con does

Each character appears on the GameChat (Image via Nintendo)

The C button in the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con controller is a launcher for the new GameChat feature. It allows you to connect with up to 12 friends and communicate via voice, similar to Discord. Even the user interface feature of GameChat looks similar to Discord.

Here's everything you need to know:

What does the GameChat do when the C button activates?

GameChat is a group communication feature that allows you to speak to your friends while playing a game live. To launch GameChat without pausing the game, press the C button on the right Joy-Con 2. You and your friends can also share your screen with others in GameChat.

You can also share a live video feed of yourself while playing a game, which requires the new Switch 2 Camera. The video feed is carried through the dedicated camera, but the audio will be picked up by the handheld itself.

The Switch 2's microphone is also enhanced to cover your voice from a long distance. It features some form of noise-cancellation algorithms to cancel out background noise and focus only on your voice.

Can you reprogram the C button in the Nintendo Switch 2?

It appears that the C button cannot be reprogrammed to a different function since this button is the only way of launching the new GameChat feature while running a live game. However, a reprogrammable feature could be added when the Switch 2 launches or via a future update.

