Nintendo Switch 2 4K compatibility confirmed

The Nintendo Switch 2's display has an updated 1080p resolution, with support for 4K when it is docked. This will radically change how games look on the new Switch and make it more competitive with other consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

This article has everything you need to know about 4K compatibility in the new Nintendo Switch 2, including supported games.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

4K compatibility is confirmed for select games in Nintendo Switch 2

At the Nintendo Direct: Switch 2 event, the company officially announced that the new handheld can play supported games at 4K with 60 FPS when connected to a dock.

The new Switch 2 dock is also redesigned with a large fan and cooling system, which allows the new handheld to reach higher clock speeds and maintain a stable 4K gaming experience.

Which games support 4K compatibility?

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will run at an enhanced resolution on the Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

As of this writing, only Metroid Prime 4 Beyond has been officially confirmed to be 4K compatible with 60 FPS and HDR. Although Nintendo did mention that other titles will run at an enhanced resolution, they failed to add if they will have 4K support when docked.

Here's a list of games that are confirmed to run at an enhanced resolution:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

More titles will be added to this list as they get confirmed for either 4K or enhanced resolution, so stay tuned.

Does Switch 2 support 4K gaming natively or via cloud gaming?

Nintendo Switch 2 will support 4K gaming natively when docked for supported titles. You cannot play games at 4K in handheld mode since the console has a 1080p display only. It will also support cloud gaming, just like the original Nintendo Switch.

Can you play games in 4K in handheld mode?

4K resolution is not supported in handheld mode since the built-in display is limited to a 1080p resolution. You must use the Switch 2 in docked mode to play supported titles in 4K.

Games will have Quality and Performance modes like PS5 and Xbox Series X

4K support for Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on the Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

It will be up to the developers to choose if they want to support higher resolution with 60 FPS or lower resolution with 120 FPS. Alternatively, they can leave it up to the player by providing choices through the Quality and Performance modes, just like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Hence, from the looks of it, a few Switch 2 games will provide a choice between Quality and Performance modes.

