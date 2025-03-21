Nintendo Switch 2 to reportedly feature 120 Hz display and VRR support

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor has surfaced, potentially granting an insight into additional hardware details for the upcoming hotly anticipated hybrid console. As per Famiboards user SecretBoy, they have heard whispers that the next Nintendo console will feature a 120 Hz LCD screen for its portable unit. This is said to be accompanied by VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), which should allow developers to adapt the display's refresh rate to a game's frame rate for low input latency.

If this leak turns out to be true, this could make the Nintendo Switch 2 even more feature-packed than fans had thought before.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Nintendo Switch 2 might have a 120 Hz screen and VRR features

Here's what the leaker said on the Famiboard forums:

"I've also heard that the screen is a 120Hz LCD that supports VRR though, which is amazing because developers can optimise the handheld profiles of their games with VRR and 40 fps in mind."

This essentially means the console could run games at up to 120 FPS. This doesn't seem infeasible for smaller-scale indies and original Nintendo Switch games. If the leaked specs are to be believed, they essentially paint the console as a portable PS4 with PS5 featuresets.

In the same comment, SecretBoy also claims the hybrid console's GPU capabilities will measure out to 3 TF (Teraflops) when docked and half of that when handheld, so 1.5 TF. This also lines up with past rumors and puts the undocked Nintendo Switch 2 in the ballpark of the Steam Deck, which has a theoretical max output of 1.6 TF.

Valve's handheld PC also features VRR though with a 90 Hz display, so this does not sound farfetched for Nintendo to jump on the trend as well. Thus far, all we have heard about the Nintendo Switch suggests the Japanese company is aiming for parity with current-gen console and handheld PC tech.

In other words, the Nintendo Switch 2 is said to boast Nvidia DLSS image upscaling technology, hardware-based ray-tracing support for graphics rendering, mouse input for controls, and more. With the upcoming Direct Experience event in early April 2025, we may not have to wait long to find out which of these rumors are true.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025 - Timings, where to watch, and more

